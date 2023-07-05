Celtic brought Brendan Rodgers back to Parkhead for a second spell at the helm after Ange Postecoglou opted to move south of the border.

The Northern Irish tactician, who left Leicester City earlier this year, departed the Hoops in 2019 and has now returned with the aim of building off the back of the previous head coach's treble-winning success in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he will have to do so without two key players from that side as Jota has completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad and central midfielder Aaron Mooy officially confirmed his retirement from football with immediate effect at the end of last month.

In his parting message, the former Australia international said: “I hope Celtic continue to dominate the game and I wish Brendan, the new manager great success with the great group of lads at the club.”

Rodgers added that he is "disappointed" to lose the midfield maestro but this could open the door for the club to go into the transfer market to find his heir.

Who could Celtic sign to replace Aaron Mooy?

The former Liverpool boss could perfectly replace the 32-year-old by securing a deal to sign reported €3m (£2.6m) transfer target Kings Kangwa from Red Star Belgrade.

Celtic are one of a number of clubs in the race to land the Zambia international's signature ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and Rodgers must push to bring the talented ace to Parkhead.

Kangwa, like Mooy, is a creative midfield player who can make a big impact in the final third by using his quality on the ball to unlock opposition defences.

The 24-year-old ace averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.24 across 32 Superliga appearances last season. In that time, he scored eight goals whilst also being able to create 1.4 chances per game for his teammates.

Mooy, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 over 29 Scottish Premiership matches. The ex-Huddersfield star found the back of the net four times and produced 1.3 key passes per outing, which placed him joint-sixth in the squad.

Matt O'Riley (2.1) was the only Hoops midfielder to create more chances per game than Kangwa did for Red Star, while the Zambian also boasted a better pass completion rate (89%) than O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Mooy, and David Turnbull.

These statistics suggest that the talented technician, who was hailed as a "great ball carrier" by player analyst Chris Kearney, has the potential to be an excellent addition to the squad next season.

He has the creativity to open up opposition defences while remaining consistent and reliable with his passing. Consider that no Celtic midfielder managed more than six league goals last term, and it suggest that Kangwa could carry a greater goal threat than Rodgers' current options in the middle of the park.

Therefore, the dynamic gem could be the perfect replacement for Mooy. He is eight years younger than the Australian, which would also make him a long-term investment rather than a short-term solution in the middle of the park.