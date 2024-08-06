Celtic could not have dreamed of a much better start to their 2024/25 campaign as they beat Kilmarnock 4-0 in their first match of the Scottish Premiership season.

The Hoops secured all three points in entertaining fashion, with four different goalscorers, to shoot themselves straight to the top of the table.

Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn, and Anthony Ralston all found the back of the net in a game in which only one new signing featured for the club.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who was brought in to replace Joe Hart between the sticks, kept a clean sheet in a relatively comfortable evening for him at Parkhead.

Meanwhile, Paulo Bernardo and Viljami Sinisalo - the club's only other signings this summer - were both unused substitutes for the Scottish giants.

The summer transfer window does not slam shut until the end of this month, though, and this means that there is still plenty of time for Celtic to make further additions to their squad.

Brendan Rodgers and his recruitment team are putting in plenty of work behind the scenes to bolster the manager's options across the park, with a Premiership star reportedly on their radar.

Celtic interested in Premiership dynamo

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, Celtic have been monitoring the situation of Dundee central midfielder Luke McCowan this summer.

The reporter claims that the Scottish giants and MLS clubs have been keeping tabs on the Scottish midfield ace, which shows that they remain keen on the left-footed whiz.

Joseph adds, though, that Hibernian and Bolton have had offers rejected by Dundee for their captain, although there is no mention of how much those bids were worth.

The journalist also does not reveal how much Dundee would be willing to cash in on their skipper for, with his current contract due to expire at the end of this season.

He claims that Bolton and Hibs both remain interested in a deal for the 5 foot 8 star, who writer Kai Watson described as "tenacious", which means that Celtic would face plenty of competition for his signature if they decide to act upon their interest in him.

The Hoops could need to move for a midfielder amid speculation over Matt O'Riley's future. West Ham United and Chelsea are the latest clubs to reportedly hold an interest in the Danish star.

Southampton are also reportedly set to make a second offer for the former MK Dons man, who worked with Russell Martin during their time in League One.

What Celtic would be losing if they sold Matt O'Riley

Selling O'Riley this summer would be a huge blow for the Scottish giants due to the quality he is able to provide on a consistent basis from a midfield position.

The left-footed magician has the ability to be a difference maker in the final third week-in-week-out and this means that he is a valuable player for Rodgers, as he can win games on his own with his goals and assists.

He provided interested clubs, and Celtic, with a timely reminder of his quality on the opening day of the season against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The Denmark international created a staggering seven chances for his teammates at Parkhead and registered one assist - for Scales' header from a corner.

Last season, the 23-year-old was crucial to Rodgers' side with his exceptional contributions as both a scorer and a creator of goals for the Hoops.

O'Riley played a huge role in the club's Premiership success by popping up with big moments throughout the season, thanks to his ability in the final third.

23/24 Premiership Matt O'Riley Squad rank Sofascore rating 7.91 1st Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Big chances created 14 1st Key passes per game 2.5 1st Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, no Celtic player was involved in more goals or assists than than the Chelsea, Southampton, and West Ham target.

Premier League sides have emerged as suitors for the midfield star and it is no surprise when you consider his phenomenal form as an attacking force from midfield for the Premiership champions.

It would take a lot to replace his goals and assists but the signing of McCowan could help, in part, to start to replace the Danish magician's contributions.

Why Celtic should sign Luke McCowan

Celtic may not be able to sign a player who would almost guarantee to replace the 18 goals and 13 assists that O'Riley provided the team with but they could sign multiple players to make up for the goals and assists that would be lost.

The Hoops could also hope that stars like Hatate, who caught the eye with a goal on Sunday, step up and become even more important with more pressure on their shoulders.

McCowan is one star who could be brought in to provide an attacking boost from a midfield position, as he has the quality to score and assist goals from the middle of the park.

Whilst playing for Dundee, who did not challenge at the top end of the table, the Scottish ace contributed with ten goals and five assists in 37 appearances.

O'Riley was the only Celtic midfielder who managed more than seven goals in the division, which suggests that McCowan could provide a much-needed goal threat from that position.

McCowan has also started the current campaign in similar form with an exceptional display against Dundee United in the opening day derby at the weekend.

Luke McCowan Vs Dundee United Sofascore rating 7.9 Goals 1 Key passes 2 Duels won 7/12 Tackles 2 Interceptions 2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Dundee star produced a fantastic all-round performance with one goal, two chances created, and multiple defensive interventions in the 2-2 draw.

McCowan is unlikely to come in and produce 18 goals and 13 assists in one season, like O'Riley, but he is a proven Premiership performer who can chip in with goals and assists.

This means that Rodgers could bring him to help to replace the Danish star's attacking output, alongside other players, if the midfielder moves on from Parkhead this summer.