Celtic are thought to be eyeing up a move to sign an attacker at the top of his game, according to a new report.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops are currently involved in a tight Scottish Premiership title race with rivals Rangers, with the pair set to face off this weekend in what could prove to be a title decider.

However, off the pitch, those at Celtic Park appear to be making preparations ahead of the summer transfer window. The club have been fairly active across the course of the current campaign when it comes to permanent signings, however, Brendan Rodgers recently admitted that the club could be “braver” with their additions.

“I would go with supporters thinking we could maybe be a little bit braver in terms of bringing in another level of player. But that’s up to me to try and fix that over the course of my time here.

“You look at the strategy here and you have to be careful because in some ways it has worked. You bring in players for a minimal fee and then they go out and make the club a lot of money.

“What I want to hopefully balance in my time here is that we can still do that, because it is an important part of the modern game. But we also want to be brave enough to hang our hat on a ready-made player.”

Celtic are reportedly looking to sign at least three players ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with a new goalkeeper, winger and striker being prioritised.

One “ready-made” target could be Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to replace the retiring Joe Hart, whereas Blackburn Rover attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics has also been linked with a move to Glasgow.

Another attacking midfielder who appears to be catching the eye at Parkhead is Eduard Spertsyan.

Celtic keen on Eduard Spertsyan

According to reports in Russia, relayed by The Daily Record, Celtic are eyeing up a summer move for Spertsyan. The Krasnodar star was previously linked with a £13m move to Newcastle United, however, his asking price has dropped, which could come as a boost for those in Scotland.

The attacking midfielder can also play out wide and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation. He also appears keen on a move to a new country, with Spertsyan recently saying: "Yes I want to play in Europe soon, but I know I’ve got to fight and work for it.

"I don’t want to leave here by running away or with a helicopter! I like being at Krasnodar, but I want to try to go to Europe while I have the chance, I don’t know what can happen there. I’m confident and I think I can achieve even bigger goals.”

The 23-year-old is an Armenia international and has been with Krasnodar all his career, making 99 senior appearances, scoring 30 goals and registering 23 assists.

He was also previously linked with a move to Ajax, with former director of football Sven Mislintat saying that Spertsyan could have been their Kevin de Bruyne, a “special player”.

“It wasn’t about his abilities but that he plays in Russia. He could’ve been at Ajax similar to what Kevin De Bruyne is at Man City. A special player, you can’t find someone like him for this amount of money."

Celtic could therefore be the ones to benefit in the summer, making this one to watch.