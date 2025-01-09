Celtic are now keen on signing an exciting young forward who is being chased by teams in England and Europe, according to a recent report.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening after beating Dundee United 2-0 at Parkhead. Brendan Rodgers’ side are well in control of the league title but will also hope they have enough to make the knockout stages of the Champions League, and to do that, Rodgers may have his eye on one or two new arrivals.

In the past week, it has been reported that Celtic are closing in on the signing of Altay Bayindir from Manchester United. The Turkish international has struggled for regular minutes since joining the Red Devils, and with him looking to play more football and with United open to the idea of a sale, a move could be on the cards this month. It also emerged over the weekend that the Hoops are expected to sign Kieran Tierney this month.

The Arsenal defender is expected to join Celtic on a loan deal until the end of the campaign before signing a three-year deal to rejoin the Scottish side on a permanent basis. But these are not the only players to be linked with a move to Celtic, as Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden and Norway under-21 midfielder Sondre Orjasaeter are a few other players who have been mentioned with a move to Celtic Park.

Celtic looking to sign wonderkid this month

The list doesn’t stop there for the Hoops, because according to The Sun, Celtic are interested in signing wonderkid Mason Melia this month, but they face stiff competition from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17-year-old, who has been labelled as one of the “most exciting talents” to come out of the Republic of Ireland in recent years, currently plays for St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland. The forward joined the club’s academy in 2022 from Bray Academy, and in April 2023 he was promoted to the first team, where he has excelled.

The young striker could now leave the Irish side this month, and Celtic are one of the teams interested in securing his signing. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as several teams across Europe have shown an interest, including Eintracht Frankfurt and Genk. Tottenham are also interested in signing Melia, and it is Spurs that the player is said to be most keen on joining.

Mason Melia's St. Patrick stats Apps 54 Goals 10 Assists 3

The Premier League side saw a £1 million bid rejected for the striker last month, and with personal terms not expected to be a problem, Spurs are weighing up whether to complete the transfer with a higher offer this month. Celtic have not given up on signing Melia, as those at the club see him as a possible future star.

Indeed, last year the striker became the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history, and he is said to have caught the eye in St. Patrick’s Conference League play-off against Istanbul Basaksehir back in August too.

If a deal is agreed upon this month, Melia would not be able to join Celtic until January 2026, the first transfer window after he turns 18 in September, due to Brexit rules.