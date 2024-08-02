Celtic, having so far failed in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Hugo Bueno, have reportedly turned their attention to a Premier League gem for Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic transfer news

As the Scottish Premiership campaign approaches, Celtic have still got work to do on the transfer front, having so far welcomed just three reinforcements. Kasper Schmeichel, Viljami Sinisalo and, most recently, Paulo Bernardo have all arrived to boost Rodgers' side in pursuit of defending their Scottish Premiership throne.

Left-back seems to be the current area of focus on that front, with the Bhoys reportedly looking to sign Wolves' Bueno on loan, only to fail in their attempts. The Premier League defender has fallen out of favour under Gary O'Neil thanks to the form of Rayan Ait-Nouri and may now get the chance to earn crucial minutes elsewhere. That said, those minutes seem unlikely to come at Celtic Park as things stand.

Instead, those in Scotland have seemingly shifted their focus to elsewhere. According to reliable Merseyside reporter Lewis Steele for The Daily Mail, Celtic want to sign Owen Beck on loan from Liverpool in a move that would see the Reds' academy graduate return to Scotland following his spell at Dundee last season. However, the Reds would prefer a permanent sale, so a deal, like Bueno, could prove tricky.

Still just 21 years old, the left-back certainly has plenty of potential and already has crucial experience in Scotland's top flight. On paper, the Liverpool man may even be a better fit than Bueno, given Celtic's earlier interest last season. With a matter of weeks left until the transfer window slams shut, however, the Scottish champions haven't got long to seal a deal.

"Brilliant" Beck needs loan move

Although some will see Arne Slot's arrival as the chance to break into the current Liverpool side, Beck is among the players who could do with another loan move. As things stand, Slot has Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez to call on at left-back, which will naturally limit opportunities for Beck to make an impression.

Instead, he could steal the headlines once again at Celtic under former Liverpool boss Rodgers. Those in Scotland were certainly impressed with the youngster during his last loan spell, with Dundee manager Tony Docherty telling the club's media channels via BBC Sport: "He’s made such a positive impact in the first half of the season both on and off the pitch. When we got confirmation from Liverpool yesterday that he could come back to Dundee everyone at the club was so excited, the coaches, the players, and all the other staff at the club.

"I know the fans will be overjoyed that Owen is back as they loved watching him play in the dark blue of Dundee. We are just looking forward to getting Owen back to what Owen is. He is a brilliant boy, a fantastic member of a really good squad and everyone is really looking forward to having him back."