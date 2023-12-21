Celtic are in the market to acquire reinforcements in the new year and are now reportedly keen on a man who could provide a long-term solution to a key position at Parkhead.

Celtic ins and outs

Brendan Rodgers has been as vocal as any Celtic fan over the last few months as he demands quality signings to aid his side's hunt for the Scottish Premiership title. For the first time since 2013, the Hoops have lost two consecutive league matches in a row. As a consequence, they have landed themselves in a title race with Phillipe Clement's Rangers side despite previously holding a comfortable lead at the top of the pile.

Speaking earlier this month to Sky Sports, Rodgers made his desire for new additions very clear during an interview ahead of his side's 3-1 victory away to St Johnstone, stating: "There's no doubt now that, one, the squad will come down in numbers and obviously we need to add quality. There is no dressing it up, the group lost real quality players in the summer. That's something that over the coming windows we will look to improve on."

Paving the way for new arrivals in the form of player departures will also be a key area of Rodgers' operational style at the start of the January window. As per The Sun, Alexandro Bernabei, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Yuki Kobayashi and Yosuke Ideguchi could all be set to leave the club alongside Nat Phillips, who is set to return to Liverpool upon the expiration of his loan deal at Parkhead.

The report states that Celtic have watched Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden and Aberdeen poacher Bojan Miovski as they look to add more flexibility in the final third. Now, the Hoops are believed to have a goalkeeper on their radar who could be a potential bargain signing.

Celtic keep tabs on Will Dennis

According to The Daily Record, Celtic are monitoring on-loan Kilmarnock goalkeeper Will Dennis and their scouting team have been impressed by his performances in Ayrshire this campaign. Rangers are also keeping tabs on the former Watford youth; however, a swoop from either side of Glasgow's big two would be dependent on outward movement concerning at least one of their backup stoppers.

Will Dennis statistics in 2023/24 - Scottish Premiership (Sofascore) Saves per game 2.8 (76%) Goals conceded 16 Saves made 51 Saves from shots inside the box 32 Saves from shots outside the box 19 Saves parried 11

Bournemouth, his parent club, have yet to agree on new terms with the 23-year-old, which could see him depart the Vitality Stadium on a free transfer in the summer of 2024, with only a cross-border compensation fee required to secure his services.

Labelled "talented" by former boss Eddie Howe, Dennis has made 24 appearances in all competitions this campaign for Kilmarnock, keeping ten clean sheets in the process (Dennis statistics - Transfermarkt).

Joe Hart will eventually need to be replaced as Celtic's number one goalkeeper, and it now appears that the Hoops' backroom team are carrying out important scouting work on candidates to become his potential successor.