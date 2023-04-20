A key feature in Celtic's recent rise during the Ange Postecoglou regime has been experienced goalkeeper, Joe Hart, with the veteran gem having enjoyed a real career revival at Parkhead over the last 18 months or so.

Having been cast out by Tottenham Hotspur after enduring a difficult few years following his Manchester City exit in 2018, the former England number one was "down on his luck" prior to joining the Old Firm giants in the summer of 2021, as per pundit Alex McLeish.

As it has proved, however, the Shrewsbury native has proven himself a "really great signing" having been "transformed" in the green and white jersey, as per McLeish, having kept 43 clean sheets in 97 games for the Hoops to date.

Now 36, however, and with just over a year to run on his existing deal in Glasgow, it could well be time for the Scottish champions to consider finding a long-term replacement for Hart this summer, with pundit Frank McAvennie having already predicated that the ageing 'keeper will be a "backup next year".

Postecoglou and co could have potentially identified a dream successor to the 75-cap ace in the form of Liverpool rock, Caoimhin Kelleher, with reports last month having suggested that the Bhoys are among the clubs interested in the Republic of Ireland international.

While the suggestion is that the 24-year-old could cost as much as £30m if a permanent deal is to be agreed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that a loan exit could be on the cards, with the £10k-per-week man looking for "regular minutes" elsewhere.

Would Kelleher be a good signing for Celtic?

Although Kelleher has been forced to play second fiddle to Brazilian superstar, Alisson, at Anfield in recent years, the Cork native has been handed the chance to impress in cup competitions of late, racking up 20 appearances across all fronts since his debut back in 2019.

The 6 foot 2 ace was notably a vital figure in the Merseysiders' Carabao Cup success last season after featuring four times in the competition, notably starting and starring in the shootout victory over Chelsea in the final, having netted what proved to be the winning penalty.

Although chances have been few and far between for the emerging ace of late, the young stopper has certainly made a strong impression on manager Jurgen Klopp, with the German hailing him as "exceptional" after saving three penalties in the League Cup win over Derby County earlier this season.

The Irishman was also praised as an "exceptional goalkeeper" by national team boss Stephen Kenny, albeit with the ten-cap ace seemingly in need of more regular game time if he is to establish himself as the first-choice pick for his country, ahead of Southampton's Gavin Bazunu.

As such, a move to Paradise could be just what is needed for young Kelleher to finally be able to blossom as the starting pick at a club, with that possible swoop allowing Postecoglou to acquire an ideal replacement for the ageing Hart in his side.