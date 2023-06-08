An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to find a new head coach to take over at Parkhead for the 2023/24 campaign.

What's the latest on Kieran McKenna to Celtic?

According to the Daily Record, the Hoops have identified Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as one of their targets as they attempt to replace Ange Postecoglou.

The report claims that they are eyeing the soon-to-be Championship boss as his team deploys a similar style of play to the Australian.

Tottenham Hotspur appointed Postecoglou as their new chief on Tuesday and the Scottish giants are now looking to find his heir, with McKenna and Manchester City's Enzo Maresca among the options on the table.

Would Kieran McKenna be a success at Celtic?

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond could get Parkhead rocking next season by hiring the Tractor Boys tactician as his style of play and love for attacking football could make him a big success in Scotland.

Postecoglou made going to Celtic Park each week an exciting prospect as his team ended 2022/23 with a staggering 114 goals from their 38 Scottish Premiership matches - winning 32 of them.

The supporters could get behind the ex-Manchester United youth coach in the same way as the 37-year-old has shown plenty of promise in his short career as a coach who can build a clinical outfit.

Ipswich finished outside the play-offs in League One in the two seasons before McKenna arrived halfway through the 2021/22 campaign.

He was then able to push on and lead the East Anglian club to a second-placed finish in the third tier of English football in 22/23, which secured their promotion to the Championship with a whopping 98 points.

Whilst they did not win the title with Plymouth Argyle managing a stunning 101 points, his Ipswich team were the great entertainers of the division as they scored 101 times in the league - 19 more than any other outfit.

McKenna, whose work has been described as "absolutely incredible" by his captain Sam Morsy, typically deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation, which is not a far cry from the attacking 4-3-3 set-up that Postecoglou used during his time in Scotland.

Only the midfield configuration has a minor change with one of the central focal points playing slightly further up the pitch.

The 37-year-old tactician, who won 15 of his 22 matches in charge of United's U18 side in the Premier League 2 in 17/18, is unproven at the top level but his impressive work with Ipswich should not be sniffed at.

He turned the English team from a mid-table League One side into a promotion-winning outfit that destroyed the opposition by plundering goal after goal whilst playing football that has been likened to Postecoglou's progressive passing approach.

Therefore, Desmond could get Celtic Park rocking by appointing McKenna, a manager who can make the Hoops an entertaining side to watch, just as they were under their now former boss.