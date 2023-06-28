An interesting update has emerged on Celtic and their chances of luring a former Parkhead star back to the club in the summer transfer window…

What’s the latest on Kieran Tierney to Celtic?

According to The Scottish Sun, Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney would be willing to consider a move back to his boyhood club for the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the Scotland international will not rule out the possibility of linking back up with former manager Brendan Rodgers next season.

It states that a loan move could be viable if a big compromise is made on his £120k-per-week wages and the Hoops are willing to pay a significant fee for his services.

Would Kieran Tierney be a good signing for Celtic?

Signing the 26-year-old gem would represent the 50-year-old tactician’s first masterclass of his second spell in Glasgow due to his quality and knowledge of the club.

Tierney is a proven performer for Celtic, one who knows exactly what it takes to be a consistent winner, and he also has the quality to be an excellent player in the Champions League.

No Hoops defender averaged a Sofascore rating higher than 6.80 across their six group stages matches in 2022/23, whilst the ex-Parkhead star averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.93 in six outings during the 2017/18 season, along with 1.8 tackles won and 2.7 interceptions per game.

Meanwhile, Greg Taylor's contribution of 2.3 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per match topped the charts for defenders at Celtic throughout the competition last term.

These statistics suggest that Tierney has the potential, if he can recapture his previous form for the club, to be a terrific player at that level in comparison to the rest of Rodgers' options in defence, due to his average performance level and ability to win the ball back consistently for his side.

The 38-cap fullback also knows how to dominate domestic football as he won 11 trophies between 2014/15 and 2018/19, before joining Arsenal, which shows that the strong stopper knows what it takes to win week-in-week-out in order to secure titles and cups in Scotland.

Tierney, who was once lauded as "outstanding" by former Gunners forward Paul Merson, made 170 first-team appearances for Celtic and would arrive with the know-how to hit the ground running next season.

Therefore, Rodgers being able to tempt the 5 foot 10 dynamo back to the club would be a masterclass from the ex-Liverpool boss as he would be using the pre-existing relationship with the left-back, who played 127 matches under his management, to land the Hoops an outstanding signing.