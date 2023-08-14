Highlights

Celtic could be handed the chance to sign a former fan favourite this summer who is 'appreciated' by Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

How have Celtic started the campaign in the Scottish Premiership and who has joined?

Celtic have started their Scottish Premiership title defence in typical fashion, recording a 4-2 victory over Ross County at Parkhead and a 3-1 triumph away to Aberdeen at Pittodrie, as per Sky Sports.

In his second stint in charge of Celtic, Rodgers has been proactive in the window, bringing in five signings in the form of Odin Thiago Holm, Marco Tilio, Yang Hyun-jun, Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Maik Nawrocki, as per Transfermarkt.

The Irishman is close to confirming his sixth addition since returning to Scotland, with Elfsborg central defender Gustaf Lagerbielke expected to arrive later in the week, according to Football Scotland.

Speaking to Sky Sports via the outlet in the aftermath of the Hoops' victory over Aberdeen, Rodgers confirmed that he is close to adding another body to his backline, stating: "Very close. I'm pretty sure next week we'll get that done."

Lagerbielke is expected to join Celtic as a replacement for Sweden international Carl Starfelt, who joined La Liga outfit Celta Vigo last week for an undisclosed fee, as per BBC Sport.

Cited by ESPN, former Celtic star Jota has been the only other high-profile player to seek a new challenge this summer after joining Saudi Pro-League side Al-Ittihad for a fee in the region of £25 million.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Kieran Tierney?

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, who has been hailed as "outstanding", has been the subject of interest from several clubs this summer and is wanted by both Premier League outfit Newcastle United on loan alongside La Liga side Real Sociedad, according to Telegraph Sport.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has signalled that Celtic are another side in the race to sign the £110k-a-week Scotland international and has indicated that an emotional return to his boyhood club before the transfer deadline is not out of the question.

Galetti stated: "In this moment, Kieran Tierney is the hottest name for Celtic.

"Brendan Rodgers, in his statement, wants to dampen spirits over whether his return to Scotland is possible. But the Arsenal player is, for sure, one of the most appreciated players by Celtic.

"Arsenal have asked for around £25million or £30million to let him go permanently, but a transfer on loan is also considered an option."

What other events are occurring at Celtic?

According to The Northern Echo, Celtic are set to make a 'formal approach' for Newcastle United outcast Ryan Fraser, who could be available for a knock-down fee as his current employers look to shift him off the books in the North East.

Celtic boss Rodgers is in the market for a winger before the end of the window and Scotland international Fraser has emerged as a 'viable target' that he looks to be pursuing.

As per STV News, Fringe defender Stephen Welsh looks to have been given an unexpected olive branch at Celtic and was praised by Rodgers for his performance off the bench in the Hoops' Scottish Premiership victory over Aberdeen, as he stated: "I thought he was excellent when he came in. I like Stephen. I took him with me one pre-season when he was a young player because I really liked him. For whatever reason, he hasn’t maybe played the games, but he’s a Celtic boy who wants to be at the club. I want him to be at the club."

The Daily Mail report that Celtic are one of a number of clubs keen to acquire Manchester City youngster James McAtee, though they will need to fight off competition from Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Real Sociedad, Southampton, Sheffield United and AZ Alkmaar.