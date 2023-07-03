Celtic bringing former player Kieran Tierney back to Parkhead this summer would be a 'real statement of intent' from Brendan Rodgers as he gets his recruitment drive underway, according to journalist Anthony Joseph.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news involving Kieran Tierney?

According to Football Insider, Tierney has 'yet to hear' of whether Arsenal want to keep him on at the club in 2023/24 and Newcastle United have emerged as strong suitors to land the £110k-a-week ace.

Manchester City have also explored a potential deal, though Tierney's future at the Emirates Stadium looks to be an uncertain one as the transfer window kicks into gear.

Last week, The Scottish Sun revealed that Tierney 'won't close the door' on a sensational return to his boyhood club Celtic if Hoops boss Rodgers was to try and entice him back to Glasgow this off-season.

The report states that a season-long loan deal is not out of the question if Celtic could come to a compromise with Arsenal over a significant loan fee and his hefty pay packet.

Former Celtic player Frank McAvennie has chimed in with his say on the rumours surrounding Tierney and a possible return to Celtic, stating in an interview with Football Insider: “If Newcastle didn’t want him the best thing for him would probably be to get a loan deal for a year [to Celtic]. That would suit everyone because he would be playing every game. Everyone knows he is a Celtic supporter so going back wouldn’t be a big deal."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Joseph thinks that Tierney would be a 'statement' signing by Celtic as they look to continue their dominance in Scottish football.

Joseph stated: “It would be a real statement of intent if Celtic got Kieran Tierney in this window, even if it was on a loan. But I think there will be some major hurdles to overcome for that to happen.”

Would Celtic be able to pull off a deal to sign Kieran Tierney?

Despite Tierney's deep affection towards Celtic, the likelihood is that his wages and potential fee, either as a loan deal or on a permanent agreement, make the scenario of the Scotland international returning to Parkhead nothing more than a pipe dream unless Arsenal made significant concessions on both.

The Isle of Man-born left-back enjoyed a stellar time at Celtic, racking up eight goals and 37 assists in 170 appearances and winning 11 major trophies in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Since moving to Arsenal for £25 million back in 2019, Tierney has established himself as a fan favourite in north London due to his industrious displays; however, Oleksandr Zinchenko displaced him as Mikel Arteta's first-choice left-back last term, leading him to make 36 outings across the season, registering one goal and two assists.

As per FBRef, Tierney was a reliable presence when called upon by the Gunners, maintaining a tackle success rate of 75% in his time on the pitch.

His future is one to watch in the transfer window this summer; however, it remains to be seen whether a dramatic return to Celtic would actually be attainable.