Celtic former player Kieran Tierney 'would love' a return to Parkhead this summer; however, there are 'major hurdles' in the way of that becoming a reality, according to journalist Anthony Joseph.

What clubs has Kieran Tierney been linked with this summer?

As per Football Insider, Newcastle United have made Tierney their top left-back target following the news that Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has signed a new five-year deal at Craven Cottage.

Tierney faces an uncertain future at Arsenal and this has enabled Newcastle United to get themselves in 'pole position' to bring in the £110k-a-week ace. Manchester City have also explored a potential swoop for the Scotland international as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his backline.

Last month, The Scottish Sun reported that Tierney wouldn't rule out making a sensational return to boyhood club Celtic this window. However, a compromise would need to be made over his hefty pay packet and the Hoops would also need to pay a sizeable loan fee to secure his services, with a permanent deal believed to be out of the question.

Aston Villa plan to rival Newcastle United and Celtic to try and sign the 26-year-old as Unai Emery sets his sights on a reunion with Tierney, who he brought to Arsenal in a £25 million deal back in 2019.

In his previous spell at Celtic where he won eleven domestic honours, Tierney made 170 appearances in total and registered eight goals and 37 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Joseph thinks that although Tierney 'would love' a return to Celtic, any notion of that happening is unlikely.

Joseph stated: "I'm sure he would love to come back to Celtic. I'm sure Celtic would love to have him back as well.

"But I think there will be some major hurdles to overcome for that to actually happen now."

What has happened to Kieran Tierney?

It's not outwith the realms of possibility, though Celtic would need to shell out significant money to sign Tierney on a loan agreement, which will likely mean the Hoops pass on trying to acquire their former fan favourite.

Tierney played second fiddle to Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko for lengthy spells last term; nevertheless, he still amassed 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and laying on two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Sofascore show that Tierney was still a reliable deputy when called upon by Mikel Arteta and managed to win 72% of his ground duels across the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Progressive carries is an area where the Isle Of Man-born defender excelled in last season in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions, completing around 2.89 per 90 minutes in the last 365 days, putting him in the top 20% for this metric.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be keen to make a few statement signings this summer in order to keep his side at the top of the Scottish game and has a £30 million transfer budget to spend on new arrivals, as per The Scottish Sun.

In the next few weeks, we will find out more about where Celtic's recruitment priorities lie as the Hoops' boss shapes his squad ahead of 2023/24 getting underway.