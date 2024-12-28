Celtic are now expected to attempt a double transfer swoop this January, with a "sensational" player being targeted, according to a report.

Celtic set for January transfer business

It appears as though the Hoops could be active in the transfer market this winter, with Brendan Rodgers having recently held a summit with major shareholder Dermot Desmond and chief executive Michael Nicholson.

The trio discussed potential new arrivals in January, and a left-sided attacker was identified as a priority target, but it is not the only position Rodgers is looking to strengthen.

A new midfielder could also be brought in, with Manchester United's Christian Eriksen deemed a potential target, although Neil Lennon does not believe the move has much chance of happening due to the Dane's high wage demands.

However, Eriksen is not the only Premier League midfielder on the shortlist, with Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke revealing that Celtic have two other targets in mind, both of whom currently ply their trade for Chelsea.

According to O'Rourke, the Hoops are expected to make moves for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka in the January transfer window, with the duo currently out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Both players have failed to force their way into Enzo Maresca's plans, and they have started to attract interest from a number of other clubs.

However, Dewsbury-Hall is believed to be keen on staying in the Premier League, which could make it difficult for the reigning Scottish Premiership champions to get a deal over the line.

It would be viewed as a "great pick-up" if Celtic are able to get this potential double signing done this winter, but it remains to be seen whether either player could be tempted by a move north of the border.

Dewsbury-Hall performing well in Europe

The Chelsea duo have largely been limited to appearances in the Conference League this season, finding it difficult to break into a team that is performing above many people's expectations in the Premier League so far this term.

Dewsbury-Hall has been particularly impressive in Europe, picking up two goals and an assist in six outings, and he had a fantastic year with Leicester City in the English Championship last season, with 26 goal contributions in 44 games.

Rodgers knows the 26-year-old very well from their Leicester days, having lauded him as "sensational" in the past, so he could perhaps use the existing relationship to tempt him into a move to Parkhead.

Chukwuemeka is a little less proven, given that he is still only 21 years old, but he already has 37 Premier League appearances to his name, and a move to Celtic could provide the Englishman with the perfect platform to prove himself.

As such, it would be exciting news if Celtic are able to pull off a double signing this January, but it seems a little unlikely given that Dewsbury-Hall wants to stay in England.