Celtic may have been let off the hook with a potential red card during their stunning victory over Kilmarnock on the weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

What's the latest on VAR and Celtic?

It was a comfortable afternoon for Ange Postecoglou's men who took another step closer to retaining their Scottish crown with victory in Kilmarnock.

The Bhoys made an incredible start to the game which saw them three goals up after just 18 minutes which all but sealed the points.

Despite the frantic start to the game, there were no goals to following the second half after the visitors took a 4-1 lead into the break.

However, that is not to say there wasn't any action with Celtic's South Korean striker, Oh Hyeon-gyu, at the centre of a controversial decision made.

And it is a decision which has left the Kilmarnock boss, Derek McInnes, furious following the game with the 51-year-old feeling the visitors should have been reduced to 10 men:

"I think it should have been a red card for Oh. We got a player sent off for a similar challenge at Easter Road and I don't know what VAR are looking for if it's the same people who are looking at the one at Easter Road," he said.

The incident saw the South Korean raise his foot to win the ball in a challenge with Killie's goalscorer Liam Donnelly.

And an image of the incident has emerged on social media with the striker's foot evidently unnaturally high when going for the ball.

Should Oh have been sent off?

There is certainly no denying that this is a high foot from Oh, however, there can be some appeal from Celtic that the challenge was not with malicious intent.

The South Korean was shown a yellow card for the incident with the referee seemingly deeming it a careless action from the Celtic striker.

"I think a yellow card. It is reckless. I think the referee has got it absolutely right," said Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports.

"It is a high boot but he doesn't know the player is there. He puts his head in and comes into his space, but he shouldn't have his foot that high. But he doesn't lead with his studs, he doesn't go to injure anybody or see the player coming so yellow card for me."

As Gallagher suggests, there could even be an argument that it was Oh's ball to win in the first place and any potential foul has been initiated by Donnelly putting his head "into his space".

The 22-year-old is being slowly introduced to life at Celtic with just 253 minutes of league action under his belt since arriving in January (via Transfermarkt).

Given he has only netted twice in the league for the Bhoys, perhaps his biggest regret of the game was not getting in amongst the goals on what was an afternoon of football all forwards would have relished.