Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been able to bolster his side with five new additions ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

The Bhoys boss completed his fifth signing last week as central defender Maik Nawrocki arrived on a permanent deal from Polish side Legia Warsaw.

This came after South Korean duo Hyun-jun Yang and Hyeok-kyu Kwon joined on the same day earlier in the week, from Gangwon and Busan IPark respectively.

Australia international Marco Tilio and Norwegian maestro Odin Thiago Holm were the Northern Irish head coach's first signings of the summer transfer window.

However, the ex-Leicester City tactician may not be done there as the club still have plenty of time left before the deadline passes to make further additions.

Another player the Hoops have been linked with this summer is Red Star Belgrade midfielder Kings Kangwa, who could be Youri Tielemans 2.0 for Rodgers.

How good is Kings Kangwa?

The €3m-rated (£2.6m) ace is an all-round ace who has the potential to be the manager's next version of the Belgium international due to his ability to make a big impact at the top end of the pitch from a number eight position.

Kangwa enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign and could be a terrific signing for Celtic if he is able to translate his form over to Scottish football this season.

The 24-year-old wizard plundered eight goals, which is two more than any Hoops players in his position managed, and three assists in 32 league games for Red Star, despite only starting 20 of those matches.

This suggests that he could be like Tielemans in midfield for Rodgers as the now-Aston Villa ace proved himself to be a reliable scoring option in that area of the park with six Premier League goals in each of their last two full campaigns together in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

The Belgian gem also provided his teammates with chances to score as he averaged 1.2 key passes per game throughout the 2021/22 season.

Kangwa has the potential to be an excellent provider as the Zambia international averaged 1.4 chances created per match last term, which would have placed him second amongst Celtic's midfielders in the Premiership - only behind Matt O'Riley (2.1).

This suggests that the Red Star magician could make a significant impact going forward in comparison to the manager's current options, as both a scorer and creator.

The 5 foot 7 technician can also hold his own out of possession. He won 55% of his duels and 51% of his aerial battles during the 2022/23 campaign, whilst Tielemans came out on top in 51% of his contests throughout his last full season with Rodgers.

This shows that he will not be bullied and could be able to cope with the physical demands of Scottish football, whilst also having the quality on the ball to make things happen on a regular basis.

Therefore, the Bhoys manager can uncover his next version of the former Anderlecht prodigy by signing Kangwa, who was dubbed a "great ball-carrier" by player analyst Chris Kearney, from Red Star before the summer transfer window slams shut due to his all-round midfield play.