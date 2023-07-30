Celtic officially kick off their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign next weekend as they host Ross County at Parkhead on the 5th of August.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

The Paradise faithful could see a number of fresh faces in action for the first time in a competitive setting as Brendan Rodgers has been able to make five new signings during the summer transfer window.

Marco Tilio, Hyun-jun Yang, Odin Thiago Holm, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, and Maik Nawrocki have all come through the door on permanent deals so far.

However, Australia international Tilio will not be involved against County next Saturday as the head coach has already confirmed that he is set to miss the start of the season through injury.

There could be further arrivals before the end of the window and one player who has been linked with a move to Glasgow is Red Star Belgrade dynamo Kings Kangwa, who is likely to cost around €3m-rated (£2.6m).

How many goals did Kings Kangwa score last season?

The Zambia international scored 12 goals across 45 appearances in all competitions last term and could be Rodgers' outstanding goal threat from midfield, which could make him a lethal partner for Matt O'Riley.

Kangwa found the back of the net eight times in 20 league starts for Red Star as he proved himself to be a reliable scorer from a number eight position.

Meanwhile, no Celtic midfielder managed more than six Scottish Premiership strikes and Japan international Reo Hatate was the only one with more than Aaron Mooy's four.

This suggests that the talented hotshot has the potential to be a fantastic signing for the Hoops as he could provide a greater goal threat than Rodgers' current options in that role, which could add another weapon to the manager's arsenal ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old ace, who journalist Callum Castel hailed as "impressive" for his country, could thrive alongside O'Riley as the former MK Dons maestro is an exceptional creative midfielder who could provide the £2.6m-rated talent with the opportunities he needs in front of goal with his superb passing ability.

Last season, the Denmark international produced a superb 2.1 key passes per match for his side in the Premiership, which was more than any other player within the squad, and ended the campaign with a club-high 12 league assists.

O'Riley has the quality to consistently open up opposition defences to create chances for his teammates, which was proven in his performances. That is why he could be a lethal partner for the Zambian finisher, as the pair could link up for goals on a regular basis in Scotland.

Kangwa also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.24 across 32 league outings for Red Star last term, which would have placed him third for Celtic - only behind O'Riley (7.30) and Jota (7.45), who has since moved on to join Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

This suggests that, if he can translate that form over to the Premiership, the 5 foot 6 maestro could be one of Rodgers' top-performing players whilst also being able to strike up an excellent relationship with O'Riley in the middle of the park, which is why he could be a shrewd signing this summer.