Celtic officially confirmed that manager Ange Postecoglou has departed the club to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and chairman Peter Lawwell, among the others on the board, are now tasked with finding a replacement for the 57-year-old, who just won the domestic treble in the 2022/23 campaign.

The likes of Enzo Maresca, who is currently working with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Brendan Rodgers, Jesse Marsch, and Graham Potter have been linked with the job.

Journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft recently urged the Hoops to consider appointing Bodo/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen to take the role ahead of the other potential candidates.

The reporter Tweeted:

"Dear @CelticFC, Understand you need a new manager! Check out Kjetil Knutsen at Bodø Glimt here in Norway. Clear philosophy, playing attractive football, success in Europe and is in general a good lad. Ps! Been linked to Ajax as well so maybe hurry up."

Would Kjetil Knutsen be a success at Celtic?

The Norwegian coach could be a huge success at Parkhead as the 54-year-old has the potential to be a Postecoglou clone for the Scottish giants.

Like the Australian boss, the tactician typically deploys an attacking 4-3-3 system and this suggests that the current squad would be able to adapt to his style of football relatively easily as they would be in similar positions on the pitch, with both managers opting for the same base formation.

Postecoglou's side scored a whopping 114 goals in 38 Scottish Premiership outings this term and Knutsen has shown promise in this regard as his Bodo/Glimt outfit smashed the record for goals in a single top-flight season in Norway by finding the back of the net 103 times in 2020/21.

Bodo/Glimt captain Ulrick Saltnes once described his style of play as "kamikaze" and the head coach explained his philosophy by saying: “Dominating doesn’t just mean scoring but also having the possession of the ball and dictating the rules of the game."

This suggests that Knutsen views the game in a similar way to Postecoglou, as the 57-year-old's Celtic team enjoyed 72.5% possession on average in the Premiership.

The Norwegian tactician, who has won two titles in his last three full seasons in his home country, also showed potential in Europe by reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League in 21/22, whilst the ex-Hoops boss never won a knockout match in any European competition during his two campaigns in Scotland.

Therefore, Desmond could land a clone of the now-Spurs boss by bringing in Knutsen as the Bodo/Glimt tinkerer has a clear, attacking, playing style and could dominate and destroy teams in the same way that Celtic have been doing in the last two seasons.