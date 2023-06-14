Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond remains engaged in efforts to find a replacement for recently-departed head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The 57-year-old completed a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last week and the Hoops are now in the market to appoint a new manager.

Sky Sports recently reported that Brendan Rodgers, who has already enjoyed one successful stint with the Scottish giants, has held talks with the club. And they are now set to hold further discussions with the Northern Irish coach in the coming days as they attempt to bring him back to Parkhead.

However, if they fail to convince the former Leicester City boss to take the job for a second time, then Desmond could find a dream alternative in Bodo/Glimt's Kjetil Knutsen, who is also reportedly on Celtic's radar.

What is Kjetil Knutsen's style of play?

The Norwegian manager plays a "kamikaze" style - as described by his captain Ulrick Saltnes - once explained his own philosophy by saying:

“Dominating doesn’t just mean scoring but also having the possession of the ball and dictating the rules of the game."

These comments show that the 4-3-3 tactician plays an intense brand of attacking football that results in his side being able to dominate the opposition, which has led to terrific results during his time with Bodo/Glimt.

Rodgers won seven trophies in less than three years at Parkhead and would come in as a proven winner, but Knutsen has also achieved great success in Norway and has proven that he knows how to win titles too.

The 54-year-old has won two Eliteserien titles in the last three years, whilst his side have won ten of their 11 league games so far in the division during 2023, which suggests that he is on his way to a third.

Knutsen has also shown signs of promise with his work in European competitions.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the promising coach reached the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League and won seven of his 11 matches in the tournament, which suggests that the potential is there for him to be a success on the continent.

Whereas, Rodgers failed to reach the last-16 in any European setting during his time in Scotland and, therefore, there are still question marks over his suitability to take the club forward outside of domestic football.

The Bodo/Glimt boss would not come in as a proven quantity in Scottish football as the Northern Irish manager would, but his impressive work in Norway - domestically and in Europe - suggests that the 54-year-old could be an excellent alternative to Rodgers if Desmond is unable to convince the former Liverpool chief to take on the job for a second time.