Another of Brendan Rodgers' squad options is set for an exit from Parkhead after Liel Abada, despite Celtic's transfer window slamming shut at the start of last month.

Celtic agree fee to sell Liel Abada

The market is not closed in every league, and Hoops attacker Abada is reportedly closing in on a permanent move away from Glasgow. Football Insider recently reported that the Israel international is on the verge of a switch to MLS outfit Charlotte FC after the Scottish giants accepted a bid worth in excess of £8m.

The outlet claimed that the player is unsettled in Scotland due to 'major personal' issues over the conflict in his homeland, which has now led to an impending move to the United States.

It represents a big profit on the £3m they paid to sign him under Ange Postecoglou back in the summer of 2021. The club could, therefore, look at the deal as a successful one, even if this is not the end they had envisaged for his time at Parkhead.

Liel Abada Premiership - 21/22 Premiership - 22/23 Appearances 36 34 Starts 24 13 Goals Ten Ten Assists Six Five Big chances created 13 Ten Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 22-year-old dynamo provided a consistent threat at the top end of the pitch under the Australian head coach during his first two seasons with the club - with 31 direct goal contributions in 37 starts in total.

Latest Celtic transfer news

Abada is not the only Celtic player who could be on the move before the end of the season as Football Insider now report that Yuki Kobayashi is 'exploring' a route out of the club.

The outlet claims that the central defender has been told that he is free to go and find a new team after a proposed move to Helsinki in Finland fell through last month.

It states that Rodgers has informed the Japanese defender that he can seal a transfer away from Glasgow, as the Northern Irish head coach has decided that the January 2023 signing is not a part of his plans moving forward.

Kobayashi signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at the start of last year but Football Insider claim that he has not made enough of an impression to be a first-team option for the manager.

The news of his potential exit from Celtic should not come as a shock after his disappointing performances in the Scottish Premiership during the second half of last season. He was handed six appearances, including five starts, in the top-flight by Postecoglou last term but did not show the requisite quality or strength to be a key player for the Hoops.

The £8.3k-per-week defender lost a staggering 62% of his ground duels and 64% of his aerial contests throughout those six outings, which shows that opposition forwards found it far too easy to get the better of him in physical battles.

Related Celtic have had blunder with Ange signing who is now free to leave The central defender reportedly looks set for a move away from Parkhead this year.

In his last two league starts, Celtic were hammered 3-0 by rivals Rangers and thumped 4-2 away at Hibernian at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The left-footed enforcer's weak defensive play contributed to significant losses for Postecoglou and Rodgers, who has not given him a single minute of action this season, has not been willing to risk that affecting his team.