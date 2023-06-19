Celtic's majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has reportedly agreed terms with 50-year-old manager Brendan Rodgers to take on the vacant post at Parkhead this week.

The Northern Irish tactician is set to be officially announced as the successor to Ange Postecoglou, who joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, at some point today.

Sky Sports recently claimed that the former Leicester City boss will be backed by the board in the summer transfer window with a view to making the team competitive on the European stage.

Who is Kwadwo Opoku?

It was recently reported that Celtic are one of the clubs interested in signing promising Los Angeles FC winger Kwadwo Opoku, who could be available for a fee of up to €4.8m (£4.1m) this summer.

He is a left-footed attacker who mainly operates down the right flank and that could make the talented youngster Rodgers' next version of former Hoops forward Patrick Roberts.

During the ex-Liverpool manager's first spell in Scotland, the Englishman spent two seasons on loan from Manchester City and racked up 12 goals and 24 assists in 65 outings for the club across all competitions under his management.

The now-Sunderland ace was a creative outlet who started on the right and used his preferred left foot to cut inside in order to make things happen in the final third.

Opoku could follow in his footsteps based on his impressive form in the MLS for LAFC throughout 2022.

The 21-year-old dynamo, whose performances last year were hailed as "magnificent" by journalist Owuraku Ampofo, scored eight goals and provided three assists in 20 starts for his side, with all eight strikes coming on his favoured foot.

However, his assist total did not tell the full story as the Ghanaian maestro created an eye-catching 11 'big chances' for his teammates and this suggests, given that Celtic's Jota registered 11 assists from 13 'big chances' created, that his fellow attackers let him down.

The MLS Cup winner, who has produced two goals and two assists across 11 MLS starts this year, has been compared to Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who also listed the gem's "flair" as one of his strengths.

Opoku is an exciting young talent who could be an excellent long-term addition to Celtic's squad, whilst also being able to provide quality in the final third as immediately as next season if he can replicate his MLS form from 2022.

Therefore, Rodgers could land his next version of the left-footed wizard that was Roberts at Parkhead by working with Desmond to secure a deal for the £4.1m wide man this summer.