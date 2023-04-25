With Celtic now just a game away from wrapping up the title, manager Ange Postecoglou can already set his sights on potential transfer dealings ahead of the summer window.

The 57-year-old has only recently revealed that work is being carried out with regard to possible incomings at the end of the season, with the Greek-Aussie speaking of his preference to get business done "early" once again this summer.

Despite securing the signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in January, there have been reports that the Parkhead outfit are keen to bolster their forward line even further ahead of next season, with Football Insider revealing that the Old Firm giants are among the clubs interested in Swansea City marksman, Liam Cullen.

The report suggests that the Hoops - as well as both Middlesbrough and Sunderland - have the 24-year-old 'on their radar' amid the prospect of a potential swoop, with the Welshman an attractive prospect with just over a year left to run on his existing deal.

Would Cullen be a good signing for Celtic?

There may be some who would question the wisdom in signing a striker who has scored just 13 goals in 68 games for his current side, although Cullen has been in a rich vein of form this season, with eight goals from just 13 Championship starts.

A truly "underrated" talent - as per journalist Josh Bunting - the Kilgetty-born ace would also provide the benefit of his ability to feature all across the frontline, ensuring he could provide further attacking firepower alongside current leading man, Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japanese sensation has been in scintillating form so far this season with 29 goals in 43 games in all competitions, with the 28-year-old's tally of 23 Scottish Premiership goals making him the leading scorer in the division at present.

Not only a real clinical asset in front of goal, the former Vissel Kobe man has particularly caught the eye due to his impressive movement in his number nine berth, with Postecoglou lauding that trait as the "best [he's] ever seen" last month.

That ability to stretch a defence is seemingly shared by Cullen, as the £3k-per-week forward "drops so quickly between centre-backs" and "drags defenders apart", as per Bunting.

A figure who also "trains like a beast" - according to manager Russell Martin - the former Wales U21 international could also mirror Kyogo's stunning work ethic, with the latter man having praised for his "phenomenal" work rate by Postecoglou.

To have an attacking pairing who can both provide the goods in front of goal but also work tirelessly out of possession would be a dream for the Celtic boss, with it seemingly no surprise as to why Cullen is earning admiring glances from those in Glasgow.