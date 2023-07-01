Celtic have scheduled discussions with Kyogo Furuhashi regarding a new contract extension at Parkhead, according to reports.

When did Kyogo Furuhashi join Celtic?

Furuhashi first arrived in the Scottish Premiership from Vissel Kobe back in July 2021 where he went on to become a regular feature of Ange Postecoglou’s first team making 83 appearances to date, but with the former boss having now left to join Tottenham Hotspur and Brendan Rodgers being back in charge, his future is up in the air.

The Japan international was the Hoops’ top-performing offensive player and indeed the division’s highest-goalscorer last season so was a standout star north of the border, and this form has already started to attract significant interest from the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have primarily been the side most linked with a summer swoop for the 28-year-old striker, but Spurs appear to have more recently entered the race to secure his services with Postecoglou eyeing a reunion in N17, and whilst that will be an attractive opportunity, the hierarchy are keen to stop him from leaving.

Is Furuhashi signing a new contract?

According to Football Insider, Celtic are set to hold “talks” with Furuhashi over a new deal when he returns from his current break in his homeland. The Glasgow outfit are “keen to tie down” their prized asset to a “new and improved agreement” in the hope of fending off outside attention, with the aim being to extend his contract that runs until 2025 by at least one more year.

Alongside Palace and Spurs, it’s reported that he’s also become a target for Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and several unnamed clubs in the Serie A and Bundesliga. Furuhashi was believed to be “stung” by Postecoglou’s exit, but it’s stated that he’s “happy” where he is and “won’t rush into any decision” in the weeks ahead.

Does Furuhashi deserve improved terms?

Celtic will recognise the hugely positive impact that Furuhashi has made since joining and also how much he’s appreciated by his teammates having been hailed “world-class” by Jota, so offering the centre-forward a new contract would be nothing less than he deserves.

The £19k-per-week earner clocked up a remarkable 26 goal contributions (23 goals and three assists) in 31 Scottish Premiership outings last season whilst recording 85 shots over the course of the campaign which was more than any other of his fellow peers, as per FBRef.

Furthermore, Furuhashi has not only helped the side secure five trophies following his arrival but he’s also been rewarded for his individual performances by being named the Hoops’ Player of the Year for 2022/23 so it’s clear to see how loved he is, making this a decision that the board shouldn’t even have to think twice about.