Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi will have to “consider” whether he would be admired at another club more than in the Scottish Premiership, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest on Kyogo's future?

The Hoops forward’s contract at Parkhead isn’t set to expire until 2025, but being Ange Postecoglou’s best-performing offensive player, not to mention that he’s also the division’s current highest goalscorer, has been attracting significant interest south of the border.

Football Insider report that Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have scouted him on numerous occasions this season and are interested in a deal, with £15m believed to be enough to get them to consider a sale. Calciomercato, however, have claimed that the Eagles are preparing an offer for the summer worth £20m which if the rumours are true, is way more than the price tag needed to get a deal over the line.

The Japan international has since publicly admitted that he’s “really happy” in Glasgow despite speculation surrounding his future, but he’ll still have a huge decision to make during the upcoming window.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones insisted that Furuhashi will need to weigh up whether he’ll be able to create the same strong relationship with a new fanbase as he’s already built at Celtic. He said:

"He'll have to consider strongly if he was to make a transfer if it can live up to what he's living in the here and now. He gets a lot of praise for his movement; he honestly is a delight to watch and he could play for a Premier League team, but I'm just not sure that at any of those Premier League teams he's going to get the same love and adoration that he gets at Celtic."

Should Celtic keep or sell?

Celtic having a standout performer in someone like Kyogo means they could of course be tempted to cash in should the right offer be presented, but they need to resist this and do everything they can to retain his services beyond the summer considering the impact he makes.

The Bhoys attacker has clocked up a remarkable 34 goal contributions (29 goals and five assists) in 42 appearances across all competitions this season, with his return playing a major role in helping his side recently win the Scottish League Cup and placing them in pole position for yet another Premiership title in the weeks ahead. The Ikoma native is also recording 3.43 shots per game and is the highest rated forward in the whole squad for those being on target, with a percentage of 49.3%, via FBRef.

Furuhashi has been lauded a “superb” player by journalist Josh Bunting and with his versatility to operate in seven various positions over the pitch, including anywhere across the frontline, he’s an extremely useful option for the boss to have at his disposal and one that would be a huge loss should he depart at the end of the season.