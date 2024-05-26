Celtic ended their 2023/24 campaign in the perfect way possible as they won the SFA Cup at Hampden Park with a late 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Idah came off the bench to score in the 90th minute after a hard-fought match between the two Glasgow teams at the national stadium.

The Ireland international reacted quickest to Jack Butland's fumble of Paulo Bernardo's effort to slot the ball into the back of the net and secure the trophy for the Hoops.

It was a fantastic end to the season for Celtic, as they won the double, but it was not all sunshine and rainbows for Brendan Rodgers as there were some underwhelming performers on the pitch.

One player who he must now ensure is not a regular starter in the 2024/25 campaign, as ruthless as it may seem, is centre-forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

Why Kyogo Furuhashi must be dropped as a starter

The Japan international was selected to lead the line ahead of Idah for the SFA Cup final but was a Hampden no-show with an underwhelming display at the top end of the pitch.

GlasgowWorld's Ben Banks awarded him a player rating of just 4/10 for his performance, citing his complete lack of impact on the game for Celtic.

He lasted 62 minutes on the field before the manager opted to bring on the Irish sensation, and failed to register a goal, an assist, or any memorable moments.

It was simply another no-show in what was a frustrating campaign from the former Vissel Kobe star at Parkhead under the Northern Irish head coach.

23/24 Premiership Kyogo Furuhashi Appearances 38 Goals 14 Big chances missed 24 Pass accuracy 67% Ground duel success rate 45% Aerial duel success rate 26% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kyogo was incredibly wasteful in front of goal, with ten more 'big chances' missed than goals, and was loose with his passing, whilst also being a liability in physical duels.

The player who should replace Kyogo in the lineup

Earlier this month, Football Insider reported that Celtic are ready to make a summer offer to sign Idah on a permanent deal and the Irish forward should be brought in to be the regular starter up front next term.

The 6 foot 3 star has been on loan from English Championship side Norwich City and the Hoops must now bring him back to Parkhead for the 2024/25 campaign, so that he can kick on and nail down a position as a starter.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Kyogo Furuhashi Appearances 15 38 Goals 8 14 Minutes per goal 76 179 Big chances missed 7 24 Conversion rate 27% 14% Duel success rate 44% 41% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Idah has significantly outperformed the Japanese flop as a goalscorer, with a far better conversion rate, and far fewer minutes per goal on average in the Scottish Premiership.

The Canaries loanee also stepped up on the big occasion to score the winning goal on Saturday, after Kyogo's 4/10 no-show at Hampden, and all of these reasons are why Rodgers must ensure the 29-year-old is not a regular ahead of the Irishman next season.