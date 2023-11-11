Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action against Aberdeen on Sunday as they look to bounce back from their Champions League woes in midweek.

Brendan Rodgers' side were demolished by Atletico Madrid as they were beaten 6-0 by the Spanish giants and lost Daizen Maeda to a red card during the first half.

They now have an opportunity to return to winning ways ahead of the November international break as they host the Dons at Parkhead this weekend.

The Hoops head coach may look to make a few alterations to his team in order to inject some fresh energy into the side after a dismal night on Tuesday.

Rodgers could bring three new players into the starting line up from the one that was selected against Atletico, and here is our predicted XI for the match against Aberdeen...

1 GK - Joe Hart

The former England international did not enjoy his finest night between the sticks in midweek as the Spanish giants ruthlessly dispatched the ball past him six times.

However, the veteran shot-stopper has kept two clean sheets in his last three Premiership outings for the Hoops and could keep his place in goal.

2 RB - Alistair Johnston

The Canada international could keep his place at right-back as he has started nine league matches this term and provided quality at both ends of the pitch.

He has created 1.4 chances per game for his teammates to provide a threat in possession, along with 2.3 tackles and interceptions to put a stop to opposition attacks off the ball.

3 CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

The USA international should retain his position at the heart of the defence in spite of Atletico shipping six goals past him and the rest of the backline in midweek.

Carter-Vickers' most-recent Premiership performance showcased his true quality as he dominated Ross County with a duel success rate of 100% (5/5) and created an eye-catching three chances from centre-back in the 3-0 win.

4 CB - Liam Scales

The left-footed whiz has been in terrific form so far this season and deserves to keep his place in the side next to the former Tottenham Hotspur prospect.

Scales has started ten league matches for the Scottish giants and caught the eye with 2.8 tackles and interceptions and 7.4 ball recoveries per match, alongside a duel success rate of 62%.

5 LB - Greg Taylor

At left-back, the Scotland international could line up to provide an attacking outlet down the left flank with his dynamic displays at Premiership level.

No Hoops defender has managed more key passes (1.8) per game than Taylor and only Luis Palma (two) and Matt O'Riley (2.7) have produced more per match overall within the squad.

6 CM - Callum McGregor (C)

This should be a relatively easy selection for the Northern Irish head coach as the Bhoys captain has started all 12 of the club's games so far this season.

The Scottish maestro has already racked up four assists from central midfield and has created 1.8 chances per game, which ranks him third for Celtic in that metric, and he could supply the attack with ample opportunities to score from.

7 CM - David Turnbull

The first of the three changes that we are predicting is David Turnbull being unleashed from the start after he was a substitute against Atletico.

His Premiership form this season has been impressive and the "terrific" - as he was dubbed by ex-Hoops gem Peter Grant - whiz could provide a significant attacking threat, having already scored five goals and created four 'big chances' in seven league starts.

On loan ace Paulo Bernardo started against Atletico but is yet to score a goal or create a single 'big chance' for his teammates in four league outings, which suggests that he does not offer as much as the Scotland international in possession.

8 CM - Matt O'Riley

The Denmark U21 international should be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Rodgers as the central midfielder has been in splendid form this term.

O'Riley leads the way for the Hoops with 2.7 chances created per game in the Premiership and is currently the club's top-scorer with six league strikes.

This shows that the talented wizard is a key contributor as both a scorer and a creator of goals from a central midfield position, which is why his place in the XI should be almost guaranteed.

9 RW - Hyun-jun Yang

On the right of the attack, Hyun-jun Yang could come in as the second of the three alterations to the XI to replace Daizen Maeda, who was sent off during the week.

Of course, the Japan international is not suspended for this league clash - only the Champions League - but the summer signing should be rewarded for his impressive display against Ross County in the last Premiership outing.

Statistic Yang vs Ross County (via Sofascore) Sofascore rating 7.6 Chances created Three Dribbles completed One Duels won Seven Tackles made Three

The 21-year-old talent provided quality at both ends of the pitch, by creating opportunities for his teammates and winning possession back for his team, and should be selected on the right for this clash.

10 ST - Hyeon-gyu Oh

The third and final change that could be made to the XI is Oh coming in for Kyogo Furuhashi, who has struggled badly at the top end of the pitch in recent weeks.

Rodgers must brutally ditch the Japan international after he completed zero passes and had eight touches of the ball in 61 minutes against Atletico, which was the latest in a run of four games without a goal or an assist.

Whereas, Oh has scored one goal in his last two Premiership matches and won six duels off the bench against Atletico, compared to his teammate's zero, and should lead the line and offer more of a physical presence at the top end of the pitch.

11 LW - Luis Palma

Finally, Luis Palma should retain his position on the left wing as the Honduras international has been an impressive performer since his move from Aris.

The 23-year-old has produced an eye-catching three goals and two assists in four Premiership starts so far this season and could add to his tally on Sunday, whilst playing on the left of the front three with Oh and Yang.