Scottish champions Celtic are currently on course to wrap up a second successive league title having moved 12 points clear at the top of the table, with the Parkhead outfit's primary focus at present set to be the upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final clash with rivals Rangers.

A major concern heading into that meeting is the fitness of first-choice centre-back, Cameron Carter-Vickers, with the Daily Record reporting that the United States international is currently carrying a knee injury.

As per the report, the 25-year-old - who was absent from the weekend win over Kilmarnock amid concerns about the artificial pitch at Rugby Park - could well still feature against the Light Blues later this month, albeit with there a possibility that the former Tottenham Hotspur man may have to undergo surgery following that Hampden showdown.

Even with the title looking all but secure, it would still be of concern for Ange Postecoglou and co to be without the Southend-born menace for the remainder of the campaign, having been an "outstanding" asset over the last 18 months or so, as per club captain Callum McGregor.

If the 6 foot 1 ace is set for a spell on the sidelines, the Old Firm giants will be able to call upon the likes of Carl Starfelt, Yuki Kobayashi and Stephen Welsh in the centre of defence, although Postecoglou may well be in need of further depth in that position over the coming weeks.

As such, with Moritz Jenz having moved on in January, the Bhoys could find that added reinforcement in the form of academy star, Bosun Lawal, with the 19-year-old having already been on the cusp of the first-team in recent times.

Who is Bosun Lawal?

For all of the other central defenders at Postecoglou's disposal, young Lawal could well represent an ideal replacement for Carter-Vickers in the side, with the towering Irishman seemingly possessing the same, dominant characteristics as that of the 12-cap machine.

The teenage titan has notably been described as "powerful" and someone who can "defend so well aerially" - as per his ex-Watford colleague Troy Deeney - with those traits undoubtedly similar to that of Carter-Vickers, who has won an impressive 73% of his aerial duels in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Equally, as per Deeney, the exciting prospect is also adept both "in and out of possession" as a marker of his quality on the ball, with that also a trait that is shared by his fellow defender, who boasts a standout pass accuracy rate of 92% in the league this season.

While Lawal has only been restricted to just one senior appearance for the club to date - after featuring off the bench in the cup triumph over Morton - a more prominent role could well be on the cards in the months and weeks to come, having been "working hard" in first-team training late, as per Postecoglou.

The £640-per-week youngster - who has scored six goals and laid on two assists in 19 appearances for the club's 'B' team this season - has been a "real find" for the Glasgow outfit, as per coach Tommy McIntyre, with the club having fended off Premier League interest to sign the defender from the Hornets back in 2021.

With clubs south of the border again sniffing around in the hope of landing the teen sensation in the near future, the potential absence of Carter-Vickers could offer Lawal the chance of vital minutes in the senior set-up, potentially helping to ensure that he is persuaded to stay at Celtic Park for the long haul.