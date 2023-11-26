Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to bolster his squad in January and has now reportedly identified the number of players he would like to bring to Parkhead in January.

Celtic stumble on Scottish Premiership return...

On Saturday, Celtic stumbled to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on their return from international duty at Parkhead.

Despite a late David Turnbull opener from the penalty spot, the Hoops surrendered their lead in dramatic fashion as Jonathan Obika stooped to direct a corner over the line in a match where it would've been hard to argue that Rodgers' men conclusively done enough to deliver three points.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after the match, Rodgers indicated his frustration at his side's inability to claim victory despite recording over 80% possession on the day, stating via BBC Sport: "A draw at home always feels like a defeat. We're disappointed. We had enough opportunities to win the game, over 80% possession. We didn't create as much as we'd like but the chances we had should have been enough."

The Irishman has also conceded that his side need to improve on their penalty conversion rate in light of Luis Palma's miss from the spot, as he said via The Scotsman: "I was looking before I came in here that there have been a number of penalties missed. These are decisive moments in games and you have to be ready to take them. You are never always going to be three, four, five up in games. You get that opportunity, you have to take it."

Looking ahead, Celtic travel to Rome in midweek to face Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, where nothing but a victory will do in order to keep their slim hopes of European progression alive.

Celtic's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Champions League Lazio (A) Stadio Olimpico Scottish Premiership St Johnstone (A) McDiarmid Park Scottish Premiership Hibernian (H) Celtic Park Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock (A) Rugby Park Champions League Feyenoord (H) Celtic Park

Now, a fresh report has emerged regarding the Bhoys' potential activity in January as Rodgers eyes reinforcements once the window opens for business in 2024.

Celtic eyeing three new arrivals in January

According to Football Insider, Celtic are planning to bring in three new arrivals in January as Rodgers looks to add some extra strength in depth to aid his side's Scottish Premiership title push.

The report states that the Hoops are convinced that there is good value to be had in the mid-season window. Positionally, acquiring a goalkeeper is a key priority at Parkhead; however, Celtic are also keen to strengthen outfield positions come the New Year.

Although the outlet don't mention which specific other positions that may be earmarked for incomings, Celtic could be without striking duo Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu in January due to the Asian Cup taking place, signifying that a striker could be targeted to help soften the blow of missing two key offensive stars.

Nevertheless, we won't find out for another few weeks who Celtic plan to add to the fold in January, which will create a sense of intrigue as to the profile of player Rodgers could pursue.