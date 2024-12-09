Celtic are in pole position to complete the signing of a "powerful" Premier League player, according to an exciting new transfer report.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops are flying in the Scottish Premiership title race, showing no sign of slowing up and giving the likes of Aberdeen and Rangers little hope of closing the gap on them. On Saturday, Brendan Rodgers' side won 3-0 at home to Hibernian, meaning they have now opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Despite this, the Scottish giants mustn't rest on their laurels, especially in terms of their success in Europe, so new signings are unsurprisingly being mooted.

One player who has been linked with a move to Celtic is Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka, who has struggled to become an important part of Enzo Maresca's plans in west London so far this season, not appearing once in the Premier League and playing one solitary game in the EFL Cup, totalling just 14 minutes.

Celtic have also been linked with an audacious move for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, although a transfer likely wouldn't materialise until the end of the season. The 32-year-old isn't at his peak anymore, but he could still be a fantastic option for the Hoops.

Celtic in pole position to sign "powerful" ace

According to a new report from Calciomercato, Celtic are leading the battle to sign Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka in the January transfer window. The 21-year-old is also wanted by AC Milan, but the Hoops are currently ahead of the European giants in the pecking order, having "gained pole" in the race. A loan move with an option to buy is mooted for the £100,000-a-week ace.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka may be struggling to make an impact at Chelsea, but in fairness, there is no shame in that, considering he is being kept out by the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, all of whom cost huge amounts of money.

The young Englishman could be a brilliant signing for Celtic midway through the campaign, though, with Graham Potter praising him during their time together at Stamford Bridge: "Well, if you look at these attributes, he's a big powerful boy that can run and run away from people, and in a game like Brentford, you're often in duels and need physicality.

"I thought he and Christian did well when they came on. They affected the game. That was just the thinking. He's a young player, but he's got exciting attributes. We just need to help him reach his potential because his potential is exciting."

A move to Celtic could ultimately be the best outcome for all parties, allowing Chukwuemeka regular football and ensuring the Hoops have additional quality in the middle of the park.

Related Rangers v Celtic: 8 of the best Old Firm League Cup finals Rangers will play Celtic in the League Cup final later this month, with the Glasgow rivals sharing a few classics over the years.

The Chelsea ace has been capped for England across four different age groups, winning a combined 23 caps, and a switch to Scotland could give him a new lease of life. If there was an option to sign him permanently, that would be even better.