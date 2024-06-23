Celtic could be in the market to bolster their attacking options before the end of the summer transfer window, which officially opened for business earlier this month.

The Hoops could be about to move one of their forwards on from Parkhead, though, as Hyeon-gyu Oh has been linked with a transfer away from the club.

Belgian giants Genk reportedly made a £4m bid to snap up the South Korea international, who found himself as the third-choice number nine under Brendan Rodgers.

Earlier this month, Football Insider claimed that the Scottish giants would be willing to cash in on Kyogo Furuhashi for an offer of around £25m amid links with a move to England.

These reports suggest that there could be a lot of change at the top end of the pitch for Celtic between now and when the window slams shut at the end of August.

One or both of Kyogo and Oh leaving Parkhead would open the door for new recruits to come in to bolster the attack, and the Hoops have now been told how much one of their striker targets would cost them this summer.

Celtic learn asking price for long-term target

According to Austrian outlet VICTAURI, as relayed by the Daily Record, Brondby have slapped an eye-catching price tag of €10m (£8.5m) on centre-forward Mathias Kvistgaarden.

The outlet claims that RB Salzburg are interested in signing the young marksman and that they had sent scouts to watch him in action throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

It states, though, that the Austrian giants have been put off a potential deal by the £8.5m valuation, which could take them out of the race for his signature.

The Daily Record adds that the Danish attacker is a long-term transfer target for Celtic, as the club have been interested in him in each of the last two transfer windows. Should they move at that price, then it would be the club's biggest deal since the £6.5m they paid for Jota.

They also relay a prior report that the Hoops had made an offer worth more than £4m that was rejected by Brondby in the summer of 2023.

The Scottish giants will now have to pay significantly more than £4m if they want to land the 22-year-old marksman to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

It now remains to be seen whether or not the Bhoys are prepared to meet the £8.5m price tag, or are willing to negotiate with Brondby to bring the price down.

If they can strike an agreement with the Danish side for his signature, though, then Rodgers could land a dream alternative to Adam Idah this summer.

Adam Idah's form for Celtic

The Hoops snapped the Ireland international up on loan from English Championship outfit Norwich City for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, and the Daily Record claims that the Yellows will want a significant fee for them to sign him on a permanent deal.

He hit the ground running at Parkhead and enjoyed a fantastic few months with the club to help them to win the Scottish Premiership title and the SFA Cup - scoring the winner in the final of the latter.

Idah was the first to react to a weak parry from Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland to pounce and fire the ball into the back of the net in the 90th minute of the final at Hampden Park, in what could end up being his final match for the club.

The Canaries loanee was also in fantastic form in the Premiership for Rodgers, despite not being a regular starter, as he showcased his clinical nature in front of goal.

He racked up eight goals in 15 appearances, with just five of those coming as a starter, in the top-flight and was considerably more efficient than Kyogo at the top end of the pitch.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Kyogo Furuhashi Appearances 15 38 Starts 5 31 Goals 8 14 Minutes per goal 76 179 Conversion rate 27% 14% Big chances missed 7 24 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Idah scored far more regularly, based on minutes played, and enjoyed a significantly better conversion rate.

The Japan international missed ten more 'big chances' than he scored goals, whilst the Norwich youngster scored more goals than he missed 'big chances', which speaks to his efficiency in front of goal.

However, it is worth considering that it was a small sample size and there is no guarantee that Idah would score every 76 minutes as a first-choice option across an entire season.

Why Mathias Kvistgaarden would be a dream alternative to Adam Idah

Kvistgaarden could come in as a dream alternative to the Ireland international as he is another young and talented centre-forward who could come in as a long-term option for Rodgers.

The 22-year-old whiz, who talent scout Jacek Kulig once hailed as being in "crazy" form, could also arrive at Parkhead with more to his game than the 6 foot 3 attacker due to his ability in possession as a creator to go along with his goal threat.

Since the start of the 2022/23 Superliga Championship Round, the Danish dynamo has racked up 11 assists in 33 league appearances as a centre-forward, which speaks to his creativity from a central position and shows that he is not a selfish striker.

23/24 season Mathias Kvistgaarden (Superliga) Adam Idah (Premiership) Appearances 24 15 Assists 5 2 Big chances created 6 1 Key passes per game 0.5 0.4 Pass accuracy 75% 73% Dribbles completed per game 0.8 0.7

As you can see in the table above, Kvistgaarden could offer far more as a creator for the team than Idah, who only has six assists in 134 first-team appearances at club level.

The Dane was not as prolific as the Irishman, however, with eight goals in 24 - compared to eight in 15 for the Hoops loanee - but his record at youth level suggests that the potential is there for him to develop into a fantastic scorer.

Kvistgaarden plundered a staggering 31 goals and 11 assists in 45 outings for Brondby at U19 level, which shows that he could eventually hit those levels if he can continue to adapt to first-team football and thrive as a goalscorer.

Related Rodgers could ditch Kyogo in Celtic swoop for "complete" 26-goal star The Hoops star has been linked with a move away from Parkhead this summer.

Therefore, the 22-year-old star could be a fantastic and dream alternative to Idah this summer due to his potential as a scorer as well as him having proven himself to offer more as a creator.