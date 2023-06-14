Leeds United have launched an eleventh-hour attempt to hijack Celtic’s move for Brendan Rodgers, according to The Daily Record.

What’s the latest Celtic news involving Rodgers?

The Hoops are on the search for a new manager after Ange Postecoglou departed the club for Tottenham Hotspur. A number of names have been linked with the Celtic Park vacancy, including Rodgers, who famously left Parkhead for Leicester City back in 2019.

The Northern Irishman is currently now out of work after leaving the Foxes last season, and it was believed that a sensational return to Glasgow was close, with more talks planned.

However, it seems as if there could be a twist to the tale, with Championship side Leeds also interested in Rodgers’ services following their relegation from the Premier League.

According to The Daily Record’s Keith Jackson, the Whites, now under American ownership in the 49ers Enterprises, have made an attempt to hijack Celtic’s move for Rodgers.

The reliable reporter states that Leeds are set to throw the kitchen sink in an offer to land Rodgers, who is the club’s top target, with the manager himself asking for time to mull over ‘the biggest decision of his life’.

Will Brendan Rodgers re-join Celtic?

Rodgers enjoyed plenty of success with Celtic before leaving for the Premier League, averaging an impressive 2.24 points per game in his 169 games in charge. The 50-year-old won seven trophies with the Hoops, so you can see why Dermot Desmond and co are interested in bringing him back to the club, looking to continue the good work by Postecoglou.

However, with Celtic now facing a battle with Leeds for the Northern Irishman’s services, a return to Scotland may not be nailed on just yet. Celtic do have the lure of Champions League football next season, though, something that you’d expect could be a big factor in Rodgers’ decision.

It will be interesting to see what Rodgers decides to do, but with the likes of Enzo Maresca and Daniel Farke also linked with moves to Parkhead and possibly waiting in the wings, Celtic may not be willing to wait forever for an answer from their former boss, making this one to watch over the coming days.