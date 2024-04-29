Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has labelled one Rangers player as "woeful" and "embarrassing", suggesting he should have no future at the club.

Philippe Clement's side picked up another crucial win in the Scottish Premiership title battle on Sunday afternoon, battling their way to a 2-1 victory away to St Mirren. Cyriel Dessers scored the winner with time ticking away, in what could be such a crucial goal come the end of the season.

Celtic's win at Dundee by the same scoreline means that Rangers' rivals still hold a three-point advantage in the title race, however, so there is still a huge amount of work to be done in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Gers will reportedly sign a "number" of new players in the summer transfer window, regardless of the outcome in the league, with a permanent move for loanee Abdallah Sima something that the club could decide to seal. In fact, Rangers are believed to be in pole position to bring him in for good from Brighton.

Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan has also emerged as a target for the Scottish giants, with the 23-year-old scoring ten goals and registering three assists in the Russian Premier League this season.

Celtic legend slams "woeful" Rangers player

Speaking to Football Insider, 64 year-old McAvennie lambasted Rangers striker Fabio Silva, slamming his antics in trying to win free kicks and penalties, saying he shouldn't earn a permanent deal to Ibrox this summer:

"They shouldn’t sign him permanently. How many times has he dived in the last few weeks? He could earn penalties but he’s woeful. [Against Hearts] he dived when Dessers passed him the ball. All Silva had to do was sidefoot it in but what on earth was he doing? It looked like there was a sniper on the roof or something! It was embarrassing for the boy.

"He’s done it too many times and it’s embarrassing for the club. Dessers is doing alright at the moment too and is much better than Silva. I’m not too fussed about Silva. Listen, I’m baffled that Wolves paid that much for him. There might be a great player in there but if you pay £35million for him, you’d expect more. He’s been awful."

McAvennie's comments may be brutal, but there is some truth to them, with some of Silva's antics since arriving on loan from Wolves leaving a lot to be desired. He spent forever on the ground in the 3-3 draw at home to Celtic, with even Rangers supporters growing impatient, and he has been an underwhelming signing to date.

On current evidence, the Gers should be focusing far more of sealing the permanent signing of Sima than Silva, with the latter simply not having a big enough impact, scoring just four goals in 19 appearances.

Admittedly, the Portuguese forward is still only 21, but his all-round behaviour has been frustrating, and he would feel like too much of a risk on current evidence when Sima could in fact be the cheaper of the two permanent deals.