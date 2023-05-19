Celtic centre-forward Kyogo Furuhashi was recently honoured with the PFA Scotland Men's Player of the Year award for his performances in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The Japan international has plundered an impressive 24 goals and two assists in 29 starts in the division and the 28-year-old is the latest in a long line of exceptional strikers who have represented the Hoops over the years.

Henrik Larsson, Gary Hooper, and John Hartson are just a few examples of prolific number nines who have been at Parkhead and Ange Postecoglou could add another name to that list by delving into the transfer market this summer.

Last month, Football Insider reported that Celtic and Sunderland are both keeping tabs on Swansea centre-forward Liam Cullen with a view to a potential swoop for the Welsh gem.

He is heading into the final year of his contract with the English Championship club and the Hoops could snap him up to compete with Kyogo next term.

Who is Liam Cullen?

The 24-year-old whiz has caught the eye with his recent performances in the second tier of English football this season.

Hartson, a Welshman who was born in Swansea, arrived at Celtic from Coventry City back in 2001 and went on to be a phenomenal player for the club. He racked up 95 goals and 36 assists in 178 matches in all competitions, including 84 goals in 142 Premiership outings.

Cullen could now follow in his compatriot's footsteps by making a similar move to Scotland this summer. The 5 foot 10 marksman's form in the Championship this term, coupled with his prior form at youth level, suggests that he has the potential to replicate Hartson's success for the Hoops.

In the second tier, the Swansea star scored eight goals and provided one assist in 15 starts, which ranks in the top 2% of players in his position in the Men's Next Eight Leagues for non-penalty goals per 90 with 0.59.

The homegrown dynamo burst into the first team after he caught the eye at U21 and U18 level. Cullen scored an eye-catching 37 goals and assisted eight in 62 starts for the academy side and has evidently carried his goalscoring threat over to the first-team with his displays in the Championship.

These statistics suggest that the Wales U21 ace, who Swans manager Russell Martin claimed "trains like a beast", has the ability and potential to be a goal machine for Celtic in the same way that Hartson was - scoring more than once every other game - during his time in Scotland.

Therefore, Postecoglou could land the club's next prolific Welsh goalscorer by swooping to sign the Swansea number nine in the coming weeks.