Celtic attacker Liel Abada looks set to leave the club during the summer transfer window, with Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

Is Abada shining for Celtic this season?

The 21-year-old has been a Hoops player since 2021, having arrived from Maccabi Petah Tikva, scoring 27 goals in 95 appearances, as well as chipping in with 18 assists.

This season, Abada hasn't always managed to be a key figure for Celtic, however, admittedly playing 29 times in the Scottish Premiership, but only actually start 10 of those matches. His lack of regular starts has led to speculation over his future at Parkhead, with his current deal not expiring until the summer of 2026, but a new challenge potentially appealing to him.

Now, a new report that has emerged further suggests that the Israeli's time with the Hoop could be up, ahead of a possible action for his signature at the end of the season.

Could Abada seal Celtic exit?

According to Football Insider, Abada "is wanted by multiple Premier League clubs amid tensions with manager Ange Postecoglou", suggesting that an exit could be on the cards. Both Southampton and Crystal Palace are mentioned as potential suitors, although "other top English outfits" are also believed to be in the conversation.

Should the aforementioned pair suffer relegation to the Championship, however, it is unlikely that they will be able to entice Abada to their respective clubs. There is now "a genuine chance" of him leaving Celtic in the summer window, after what is described as a "breakdown in relations" with his manager.

Losing Abada at this stage in his career would be a blow for Celtic, considering he is already performing at a high level at just 21 years of age, scoring 10 times in the league and registering four assists in the Scottish Premiership in 2022/23.

Granted, it is pointless keeping hold of an unhappy player, especially if Ange Postecoglou has fallen out with him, but the hope is that they are able to patch things up and ensure that both end up remaining at Parkhead for many years to come.

The lure of the Premier League is clearly great for many players, given the financial rewards and the calibre of players in the division, so Abada could see this as a great time to test himself in a new league, having been described as a "really ambitious" player by Postecoglou in the past.