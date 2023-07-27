With the new Scottish Premiership season now on the horizon, reigning champions Celtic have begun to step up their transfer dealings, with returning boss Brendan Rodgers having now brought in five new faces to Parkhead so far this summer.

That may not be the end of the Old Firm side's summer spending, however, with recent reports indicating that the Hoops are still interested in a move for Croatian goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic, despite the 28-year-old having looked set to join Turkish giants, Fenerbahce.

As per journalist Ahmet Konanc, the Super Lig are said to also be in contact with Paris Saint-Germain veteran Keylor Navas, ensuring that the door could still be ajar for the Glasgow giants to poach Livakovic from Dinamo Zagreb.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph had revealed earlier this month that the Bhoys were "monitoring" the 45-cap international, with the 6 foot 2 titan having just a year left to run on his existing deal in Zagreb.

Who is Dominik Livakovic?

The experienced stopper - who has spent the last eight years with his current club - only recently caught the attention following his fine displays for his country at the World Cup in Qatar, having been part of the Croatia side that reached the semi-final stage.

Lauded as a "hero" by journalist Sacha Pisani, the Zadar native notably made 11 saves as part of a fine individual performance in the quarter-final triumph over Brazil, including making a crucial save to deny Rodrygo's spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

Such form has unsurprisingly captured the interest of clubs across Europe, with those at Celtic Park seemingly eyeing a potential replacement for the ageing Joe Hart, as pundit Frank McAvennie suggested that the club "have got to bring in someone else" to either rival or usurp the 36-year-old from his usual starting berth.

The signing of Livakovic therefore - who had reportedly struck a €9m (£7.7m) deal with Fenerbahce - could prove to be a dream scenario, particularly due to his apparent likeness to Manchester United's recent £47.2m addition, Andre Onana, according to Football Transfers.

Should Celtic sign Livakovic?

Having allowed long-serving stopper David De Gea to depart following the expiry of his contract, the Red Devils turned to Onana to help transform their goalkeeping ranks, with the Cameroonian ace seemingly the archetypal modern-day 'keeper due to his quality on the ball.

As Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola stated ahead of last month's Champions League final, the 27-year-old is simply "exceptional in the build-up", proving himself as arguably "one of the best in the world right now".

For Rodgers to then potentially find his answer to the former Inter Milan man with the signing of Livakovic would seemingly be a dream scenario, with the Croatian colossus also particularly adept at playing out from the back as he ranks in the top 5% among his European peers for touches made - as a sign of his willingness to receive the ball at his feet - with Onana ranking in the top 11% in that regard, albeit while having featured more frequently.

Just as important is a goalkeeper's ability to keep the ball out of the net, however, although the pair are also alike in that regard, with the Zagreb star - who featured in the Champions League for his current side last season - ranking in the top 11% with regard to his save percentage, while Onana ranks in the top 12% for that same metric.

While in Europe last season Onana was able to keep eight clean sheets in 13 outings en route to the final, Livakovic actually made more saves per game from his six appearances than his goalkeeping counterpart (4.2 v 3.6), proving just what an effective presence he is in the sticks.

With Celtic unable to splash the cash quite so freely as those at Old Trafford, Rodgers could potentially find an Onana-esque talent for a fraction of the cost this summer.