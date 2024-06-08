Celtic are "locked in transfer talks" with a Europa League player over a move to the club in the summer transfer window, according to reliable journalist Mark Hendry.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops continue to be linked with a host of players this summer, as Brendan Rodgers looks to freshen up his squad and make competition for places even more fierce.

Celtic's first signing of the window could actually be a player who supporters already know well, with talks progressing over a permanent move for Paulo Bernardo. The 22-year-old played an important role in Rodgers' side completing a Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double, making 22 appearances in the league, and moving to Parkhead for the foreseeable future seemingly appeals to him.

Former Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has also been linked with a return to the club, with Arsenal willing to let him leave after loaning him out to Real Sociedad for the 2023/24 season. It has even been claimed that the Scot would "walk back" to Parkhead, such is his desperation to return, but his price tag is likely to be an issue.

Adam Idah was another excellent loan signing for Celtic in 2023/24, coming in from Norwich City and making an immediate impression when fit. His biggest contribution was the dramatic last-minute winner against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final, in a moment that will likely forever endear him to Hoops supporters. A permanent deal is wanted by Rodgers, in what could be an excellent piece of business.

Celtic in "talks" to sign 26-year-old 'keeper

According to Hendry on X, Celtic are "locked in transfer talks" with Sparta Prague goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen over a move to the club in the summer.

In his report for Football Scotland, Hendry goes on to add that "the 26-year-old stopper is high up on the Hoops' summer shortlist as they look to bring in a replacement for Joe Hart who officially retired after winning the Scottish Cup and Premiership Double" adding that Rodgers "is an admirer of the player and hopes to entice him to Glasgow."

With Joe Hart retiring at the end of the season, it is now essential that Celtic nail his successor, given the influence the veteran goalkeeper enjoyed during his time at the club.

Jensen looks like a strong option to come in, however, making 10 appearances in the Europa League, including appearing twice against Liverpool in 2023/24. Admittedly, the 26-year-old did concede 11 times in those matches, in respective 5-1 and 6-1 defeats in the knockout stages, but he is still a footballer with plenty of pedigree.

The Dane won two trophies with Sparta last time around, clinching the Czech title and cup glory, so Celtic could be signing a player who knows how to get over the finish line, continuing their winning mentality in the process.

Liverpool 'keeper Caoimhin Kelleher could still be the best and high-profile option for the Hoops - a £10m move for the Irishman has been mooted - but Jensen could be a cheaper choice who equally still has his best years ahead of him.