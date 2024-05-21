Celtic and Brendan Rodgers are eyeing up an audacious move for a free agent to kickstart their summer transfer business, it has been revealed.

Joe Hart saying goodbye to Celtic

Joe Hart will play his last game of professional football this weekend as Celtic take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup final. The ex-England goalkeeper revealed back in February that he would be hanging up his gloves at the end of the season, and could yet still crown his swansong with a domestic double in Celtic colours.

Though his arrival was initially treated with scepticism, Hart quickly grew into a fan favourite at Celtic Park and was evidently emotional as his side lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy against St Mirren, bidding farewell to the Celtic supporters.

"Guys, I have never felt professionally that special before in my entire life. Myself, my family, from the bottom of my heart, I absolutely adore every single one of you, everyone associated with this football club. “It’s such a special place. I was asked yesterday, how do you explain this to people? I don’t want to explain this to anyone, this is not a club that needs explaining, this is a club that speaks for itself. “You guys are absolutely phenomenal. It’s part of you, you have made me feel so special and humble. “I absolutely love it, thank you so much for having me."

The hunt to replace him is already well underway, with a whole host of shot-stoppers having been linked with the vacancy in Glasgow. Now though, a new name has entered the fray, and it may be the most ambitious target yet.

Celtic eye up free agent

That comes courtesy of The Daily Mail, who report that the Bhoys are throwing their hat in the ring for Koen Casteels, whose £66,000-per-week contract with Wolfsburg ends this summer.

The left-footed goalkeeper is keen to move onto a new challenge after over 250 appearances for Wolfsburg, and has already held talks with Anderlecht over a potential return to Belgium. Celtic are keen too though, and can offer Champions League football to the Belgian international, something that the Pro League outfit cannot.

And The Mail claim that the Hoops have added Casteels "to a list of potential replacements" which also includes Asmir Begovic, Alex McCarthy and Ugurcan Cakir.

Casteels could be a different calibre of shot-stopper though, and such were his performances back in 2021 that he was compared to Manuel Neuer as the best goalkeeper in the German top flight by his then-manager Mark van Bommel.

"Koen has improved every year. He's moved up another level. With Manuel [Neuer] he’s the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga," claimed the Dutch coach at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

Koen Casteels vs Hart: by the numbers 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Joe Hart 23/24 Appearances 28 34 25 37 Save % 68.6% 70.1% 67.8% 70.1% Saves per 90 2.71 2.97 3.12 1.68 Goals prevented 2 -1.1 -0.6 N/A Clean sheets 10 12 4 13

In the years since his form has wavered slightly, but he is still a top shot-stopper and would be a mammoth addition to Celtic's ranks. However, he may need to take a paycut to make a move happen, with Celtic unlikely to be able to afford anything like the £66,000-a-week he took home in Wolfsburg.