Celtic are said to be interested in striking a pre-contract agreement with an "unbelievable" player in January, prior to signing him for free next summer, in a new development.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops continue to push for new signings, with former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson claiming that a move for Kieran Tierney is "highly likely" to happen in January: "It’s achievable. That’s probably what both parties would want, even Arsenal wouldn’t stand in his way.

"Like you say, injuries, not playing, he’s not been part of Mikel Arteta’s squad going forward. [Him leaving] frees that space up in Arsenal’s squad, [and] for Tierney, it’s a great fit. For Celtic, it seems a great fit. That one looks like it’s got highly likely potential of happening in January."

Celtic are also believed to have made an enquiry over the signing of Manchester City youngster James McAtee, who made a positive impact against Leicester City on Sunday, coming off the bench and playing a key role in Erling Haaland's goal.

Chelsea pair Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka has also been linked with a move to Celtic, with neither managing to play important roles for the Blues this season, finding themselves below several top-quality players in the midfield pecking order.

Celtic change tact to pre-contract agreement for Tierney

According to a new report from Football Insider, Celtic are now "working on a deal" to sign Tierney in a pre-contract agreement in January, in a development from Robinson's comments above.

It is common knowledge that the Hoops are eyeing a reunion with the 27-year-old, having struggled to become a key player at Arsenal in recent years, even being loaned out to La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Bringing Tierney back to Celtic would be great news, and while some will be impatient and want to see him arrive in January, signing him for free in the summer instead could make more sense.

There is no desperation for the Hoops to bring in a new left-back currently, so waiting for a few months longer and snapping up for no transfer fee is the better outcome.

Kris Boyd has lauded the Arsenal man for his on-pitch relationship with Andy Robertson for Scotland, saying: "Now, the understanding they have is unbelievable. The understanding they have all over the pitch is brilliant and you can see why the assists have come from that left-hand side."

Hopefully, Tierney will jump at the chance to return to Celtic, where he won five Scottish Premiership titles first time around, enjoying a successful second stint.

He is a popular figure at Parkhead, despite leaving to join the Gunners, with his team ethic and attitude always standing out, not to mention the attacking quality he provides from left-back. Bringing him back would feel like a real coup for Celtic, especially as he is still very much in his peak years.