Celtic have identified a new transfer target ahead of the summer window, with the player in question about to become a free agent.

Celtic transfer rumours

Behind the scenes, the Hoops leadership are preparing for what could be another busy summer, while Brendan Rodgers and his side are currently fully focused on winning the Scottish Premiership title ahead of Rangers.

At least three new signings could be made ahead of the 2024/25 season, with a goalkeeper, winger and striker wanted. A replacement for the retiring Joe Hart is at the top of the agenda, with the likes of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, Trabzonspor star Ugurcan Cakir, Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson and Werder Bremen colossus Michael Zetterer all linked as possible targets.

Middlesbrough shot-stopper Tom Glover also appears to be of interest, but a new name has emerged in the last 48 hours, one that began his career across Glasgow.

Celtic keen on signing Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly

According to The Daily Mail, Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly is now on Celtic’s list of summer targets. The report states that Kelly, who is set to be available for free this summer, is well known to Celtic and former Scotland goalkeeper coach Stevie Woods.

The 28-year-old came through the Rangers academy and was on the books as a professional at Ibrox between 2015-2018 before permanent spells with Livingston, Queens Park Rangers and now Motherwell.

He has been a regular at Fir Park, with Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell backing Kelly to earn a place in Steve Clarke’s EURO 2024 Scotland squad, recently saying: “He has been involved in all those squads. He is somebody that has been involved in Scotland. I would love to think and hope, I know I am biased in this one, that he has done enough to keep his place and be a part of that group who are travelling to Germany in the summer.”

After making his 150th consecutive appearance for Motherwell, Kettlewell also added: “It is a great landmark and it is continuous as well. I don’t think there has been a break in that and sometimes that might not be the case with goalkeepers.

“To my mind, that is phenomenal. He was outstanding against Aberdeen. He did have to make a few saves when we were down to 10 men but you could see how proactive he is in being that leader and captain. He tried to drag us back into the game. Some people will argue that it can’t come from a goalkeeper but when you see his body language and what it means to him. He had another really good impact on our side on Saturday.”

A cut-price move to Celtic Park could therefore be one to watch following this update, although there is also interest in Kelly from sides in England, so the Hoops may need to act relatively quickly.