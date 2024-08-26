Celtic have enquired about the idea of re-signing 25-year-old attacker Jota late in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Celtic transfer rumours

Auston Trusty continues to be linked with a move to the Hoops in the coming days, as Brendan Rodgers looks to perfect his squad, ensuring that it is capable of excelling across four different competitions. The Sheffield United defender only moved to Bramall Lane from Arsenal a year ago in a £5m transfer, but he could make a swift exit from the Championship side.

Meanwhile, Mahamadou Diawara has reportedly been the subject of a bid from Celtic, as they look to take advantage of the fact that he is struggling for playing time at Lyon currently. The 19-year-old was limited to only four starts in Ligue 1 last season, highlighting his lack of minutes for the French giants.

Lausanne-Sport youngster Alvyn Sanches has also been linked with a move to the Hoops, with the 21-year-old someone who could provide Rodgers with more options in wide attacking areas.

The money should certainly be there to spend, considering they are set to earn a record amount of money for the sale of Matt O'Riley to Brighton, with his switch to the Premier League club now imminent.

Celtic enquire about "very important" player

According to a fresh claim from HITC, Celtic are interested in re-signing Jota on loan this summer and have made an enquiry about his availability.

Now at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, the report states that the 25-year-old, on £190,000-a-week, "could head back to Europe after struggling to make his mark in the Middle East", having left Parkhead in 2023.

This is a move that could go down extremely well with Celtic supporters, considering what a popular player he was during his time at the club, as the report points out.

The Portuguese wowed the masses with his attacking quality, registering 54 goal contributions (28 goals and 26 assists) in 83 appearances, while Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has talked up his chances of breaking into the senior international setup, saying last year:

"I think obviously Jota is a player that is very important for the national team in terms of the qualities that he has. He is a player that has this natural knack of beating players in a one vs one situation. So, he’s a player that since I arrived in January, as you can imagine, there’s been a lot of information. I tried to follow as many players, in fact, all the players, and clearly, Jota is one of them."

A loan move for Jota could also be ideal for Celtic, in terms of taking away a risk element if his second spell at Parkhead doesn't work out as well as the first time, while a permanent switch could potentially materialise next summer if he shines once again, making this one to watch.