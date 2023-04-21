Scottish champions Celtic continue to march on toward a second successive league title under manager Ange Postecoglou, with the 57-year-old having fashioned a truly rampant outfit at Parkhead.

A key feature in the Greek-Aussie's tenure thus far has been his "exceptional" recruitment record thus far, according to former Hoops skipper Scott Brown, with the Old Firm outfit having only recently been able to ease the loss of Croatian star, Josip Juranovic by landing a "definite upgrade" in the form of Alistair Johnston, as per club legend, Stiliyan Petrov.

That transfer success, in particular, has showcased just how effectively Postecoglou has been able to move players on and bring in players in recent times, with such astute deals having been vital in the Glasgow side's current domestic dominance.

That being said, however, there may be those that the former Yokohama F.Marinos will ultimately regret allowing to leave during his tenure, with Scotland international Ryan Christie among those to have thrived elsewhere in recent times.

The 28-year-old - who made the move to Bournemouth on a £2.5m deal back in the summer of 2021 - first proved vital in steering the Cherries to promotion from the Championship last season, providing 11 goals and assists in the league alone in that 2021/22 campaign.

The one-time Aberdeen ace has also since blossomed amid the step-up to the Premier League, having been hailed as a "really important player" for the south coast side by manager Gary O'Neil.

That being said, however, Postecoglou may well have had little choice but to cash on the 37-cap playmaker at the time with just over a left to run on his existing deal, while the Inverness native had at least been able to mark his mark at the club, providing 85 goal involvements in just 151 games in all competitions.

The same cannot be said of another ex-Celtic talent who is beginning to flourish south of the border, however, with Luca Connell now looking "unbelievable" for League One side, Barnsley, according to manager Michael Duff.

Where is Luca Connell now?

It could well be argued that it was something of a mistake for the Hoops to have allowed the young midfielder to depart without ever giving him a chance to impress, with the Liverpool-born maestro remarkably never making a first-team appearance during his three-year spell at Paradise.

It had initially looked like a real coup when the Scottish Premiership side snapped up the then-teenager back in 2019, with Neil Lennon and co forking out around £350k in compensation to sign the youngster from Bolton Wanderers - amid rival interest from a 'number of clubs'.

Having been hailed as 'highly-rated' by Celtic's official website amid his arrival in Glasgow, Connell was ultimately something of a spare part over the next few years, after never being given a look in by either Lennon or Postecoglou.

That "bizarre" treatment of the 5 foot 11 ace - as per The Sun's Paul Dollery - culminated in his exit on a free transfer last summer, with the player himself admitting that the move to Scotland "didn’t go exactly as planned."

Since that release, however, the 22-year-old has thrived back in the EFL at Oakwell, having already scored twice and provided nine assists in 43 games for the promotion-chasing outfit this season.

The former Queen's Park loanee has made such an impression in his new surroundings that the aforementioned Duff suggested that the £4k-per-week dynamo will "definitely be a captain of a football club at some point", such is the "way he drives it and carries himself" both on and off the pitch.

For Celtic supporters to have not ever even seen the former Republic of Ireland youth international in action - unlike Christie - will be something of a headscratcher such is his current form, with it looking as if Postecoglou and co have let a truly exciting gem slip through their fingers without even raking in a transfer fee.