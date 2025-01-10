A Celtic player who reportedly picks up around £11,000-a-week at Parkhead is close to a January exit.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops are once again sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership, however, the club look like they could have a busy January transfer window, both in terms of incomings and outgoings. Brendan Rodgers has already allowed Stephen Welsh to join Belgian side KV Mechelen on loan this month, and there have been plenty of rumours regarding potential arrivals.

Celtic are working on a deal to bring former defender Kieran Tierney back to Parkhead, with the Arsenal left-back out of contract in the summer. Reports have claimed that Tierney could join Celtic on loan this month before penning a three-year permanent deal back in Glasgow.

Celtic are also set to make an offer for Bazoumana Toure of Hammarby, with the 18-year-old impressing scout Jay Lefevre, who watched Toure in action over in Sweden.

Another player of interest to Parkhead officials is teenage forward Mason Melia of St Patrick's Athletic, with Celtic rivalling Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur and former boss Ange Postecoglou for the Irish youngster.

Celtic's next 5 fixtures Date Ross County vs Celtic January 11 Dundee vs Celtic January 14 Celtic vs Kilmarnock January 18 Celtic vs Young Boys January 22 Celtic vs Dundee January 25

More players could also head out the Parkhead door, though, including winger Luis Palma. The Honduras international, who reportedly picks up around £11,000-a-week, came on as a substitute in the recent 2-0 win over Dundee United.

However, that may well be his final game in a green and white shirt following a new transfer development, despite Celtic previously rejecting two approaches for Palma’s services.

Celtic winger Luis Palma reaches agreement with new club

According to reports in Spain, Palma has reached an agreement with Rayo Vallecano and that the La Liga side want a loan deal with a €2.5m option to buy.

The departure of James Rodríguez has opened the door for Vallecano to move for Palma, and The Daily Mail’s reliable reporter Stephen McGowan has added that talks are open between the two clubs, with Rodgers narrowing down a search for a replacement.

“Rayo Vallecano have opened talks over a loan move for Celtic winger Luis Palma. And the Spanish club want a purchase option allowing them to buy the Honduran international for £2.1million.

“Brendan Rodgers is narrowing down the search for a new left winger this month. And, despite appearing as a second-half substitute in Celtic’s 2-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday night, the 24-year-old has slipped down the pecking order and wants to try his luck elsewhere.”

Palma joined Celtic for around £4m in 2023 after being targeted by rivals Rangers and starred in his first campaign, contributing to 20 goals across all competitions.

However, this season, the 24-year-old hasn’t scored or provided an assist in 10 games, so should the Hoops secure a replacement, an exit could be best for all involved.