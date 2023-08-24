Highlights Celtic are actively pursuing a replacement for Jota and have made advances to sign a winger.

Celtic have made advances to sign a winger as Brendan Rodgers looks to finally secure a replacement for Jota at Parkhead, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

Last week, Celtic suffered a shock defeat in the Viaplay Cup at the first hurdle away to Kilmarnock and subsequently lost their grip on aspirations of being able to complete a second successive domestic treble, as per BBC Sport.

Cited by The Scotsman, Hoops boss Rodgers has admitted that he feels some additional reinforcements would be beneficial for his squad and didn't rule out bringing in some established stars to bolster the ranks, as he stated:

“We want good players, whatever age they are. We need quality, that’s for sure. Hopefully between now and the end of the window we can improve the squad. Clearly the model of the club is to bring the players in at a younger age and develop them and improve them. But we are not against bringing in someone at 26 or 27 if they can improve the squad."

On the face of it, Celtic are in the midst of a mini-injury crisis at the minute as several of their first-team stars are crocked in the lead-up to the renewal of their rivalry with Rangers at Ibrox early next month. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh, Marco Tilio, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Yuki Kobayashi, Mikey Johnson and Reo Hatate are all sidelined at present due to various concerns.

Celtic face St Johnstone at Parkhead on Saturday and Rodgers could be forced into fielding a central defensive pairing of Gustaf Lagerbielke and out-of-favour Irishman Liam Scales, who was previously mooted with a return to former loan club Aberdeen, as per The Daily Record.

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph has given an insight into where the Hoops' transfer priorities lie between now and the end of the window, stating on X: "Celtic are likely to be busy before the end of the transfer window, with the club targeting a goalkeeper, left-back and left winger as priorities. They would also be keen to bolster their centre forward options."

Are Celtic signing Luis Palma?

According to Mailplus, Celtic have lodged a £3.5 million bid for Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma, who has previously been targeted by their arch-rivals Rangers as a potential replacement for Ryan Kent.

Celtic are keen to fill the shoes of Portuguese wideman Jota after he departed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last month for £25 million and Honduras international Palma is now firmly on their radar following advances for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence and Newcastle United ace Ryan Fraser being complicated due to their hefty wages.

Dubbed a "huge player" by Aris Thessaloniki manager Apostolos Terzis, Palma has been a smash hit during his time in Greece, registering 17 goals and 11 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Sky Bet Championship side Watford and Belgian giants Anderlecht have also expressed interest in the 23-year-old this summer; however, he now looks like he may be set for a move to Celtic in the final days of the window.