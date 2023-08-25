Highlights Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos has provided a major update on Luis Palma's future.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has received a major update in his pursuit of Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma as speculation continues to rumble over his future, according to reports.

Is Luis Palma joining Celtic?

Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos has issued a major update on the future of Palma amid reports linking the 23-year-old with a move to Celtic, as he stated on X: "Not confirmed 100% yet, but seems Luis Palma will be out of Aris Thessaloniki squad for the match v Lamia on Sunday. Celtic and two non European clubs offers are on the table. Palma wants Celtic."

The journalist, who works for Greece-based outlet Sportime, has since dropped further insight on Palma's potential next career steps and has indicated that the Honduras international is now closing in on a switch to Parkhead, stating: "Celtic are really close to sign Luis Palma from Aris Thessaloniki. Agreement in principle between the clubs, €4,1m. plus some bonuses. Palma 's contract €650.000 per season, probably for a 4 years contract."

Palma has been a coveted presence this summer, attracting interest from the Hoops' city rivals Rangers, Anderlecht and Watford among others; however, he now looks set to link up with former Liverpool boss Rodgers in Glasgow following a whirlwind couple of days where swift negotiations between both parties now look to be veering toward their conclusion.

Of course, Celtic have been in the hunt this window to find a replacement for Portuguese winger Jota, who was sold to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for £25 million earlier in the summer, as per Sky Sports.

Rodgers has already signed off on six signings since returning to Parkhead in the form of Gustaf Lagerbielke, Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm, Marco Tilio, Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Yang Hyun-jun, as per Transfermarkt.

In light of Palma's seemingly impending arrival, Celtic fringe man Sead Haksabanovic could find himself further down the pecking order at Parkhead and Football Insider claim that the Montenegro international is looking for an exit before the transfer deadline.

Is Luis Palma a good fit for Celtic?

Palma certainly fits the profile in terms of the style of recruitment Celtic have adopted this window, which has entailed bringing in young stars with potential with the aim of eventually selling them on in the future for a considerable profit.

His statistics also make for pleasant reading in his time at Aris, where he has notched 17 goals and 11 assists in 52 appearances for the Greek outfit encompassing all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The Honduran arriving at Celtic would also spell the end to a long, drawn-out search for another wide option at Parkhead. Wolverhampton Wanderers star Daniel Podence was considered according to reports; however, it always seemed unlikely that the Hoops would fork out anywhere near the funds needed to satisfy his mooted £12 million price tag.

Scotland international Ryan Fraser was also courted by Celtic, though he is on the verge of completing a season-long loan move to Sky Bet Championship side Southampton, as per The Daily Echo.