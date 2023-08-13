Celtic were able to build on their 4-2 win over Ross County last weekend with a 3-1 win away to Aberdeen in their second Scottish Premiership match of the campaign.

Who scored for Celtic against Aberdeen?

The scoring was opened in the 11th minute as Israel international Liel Abada was the quickest to react to Daizen Maeda's header to bundle the ball in from close range. It was initially deemed to be offside before a VAR check allowed the goal to stand.

Bojan Miovski then equalised for the home side just 14 minutes later as Cameron Carter-Vickers switched off at the back and allowed Duk to get in behind to square the ball for his centre-forward to score.

However, a huge mistake from Ryan Devlin allowed Kyogo Furuhashi to pounce on his loose backpass before rifling a shot into the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 29th minute.

Impressive midfielder Matt O'Riley sealed all three points with six minutes to play as Hyun-jun Yang beautifully created space on the left before rolling the ball across the box for the Norwegian ace to stroke it into the bottom corner.

How did Maik Nawrocki perform against Aberdeen?

Whilst the ex-Fulham magician recorded the highest Sofascore rating in the game (8.0), central defender Maik Nawrocki was the hero for Brendan Rodgers as he put in an excellent display at the back.

Aberdeen were an attacking threat throughout the match on the counter-attack and created plenty of dangerous situations in-and-around the Hoops box but they were often stopped by the frame of the Polish titan.

The £4.3m arrival from Legia Warsaw was a brick wall at the back for the Scottish giants and used his composure in possession to drive the team forwards when required.

Defensively, the 22-year-old colossus was a dominant presence for Rodgers as he won 67% (6/9) of his individual duels, which included four of his six in the air, as per Sofascore. This suggests that the talented ace stood up to the physical tests that came his way from the likes of Duk and Miovski.

He ended the game with five clearances, two tackles, and two interceptions, as per Sofascore. The impressive brute led the way for Celtic in each of those statistics, which shows that he was the standout at the back for the Northern Irish head coach.

His performance, from a defensive perspective, was vital as the clash was on a knife edge at 2-1 for the vast majority of the second half before O'Riley's strike sealed the win and the Polish gem prevented the home side from being able to put more pressure on Joe Hart's goal for an equaliser.

Nawrocki, who YouTube personality and 67 Hail Hail contributor Asim Rabbani hailed as "assured" after the match, also completed 75% of his attempted passes and five of his long pass attempts.

He often tried to break lines with his passes and set his teammates away in pockets of space between the midfield and defence, rather than keeping safe for the sake of retaining possession.

Therefore, the summer signing was Rodgers' hero for his superb performance that provided the platform for the likes of O'Riley and Kyogo to thrive.