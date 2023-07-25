Celtic officially confirmed their third and fourth signings of the summer transfer window on Monday as Brendan Rodgers continued to bolster his squad.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

Prior to this week, the Scottish giants had brought in Norwegian maestro Odin Thiago Holm and Australia international Marco Tilio on permanent deals.

They were joined by winger Hyun-jun Yang and defensive midfielder Hyeok-kyu Kwon at the start of this week, as both players arrived from South Korea for undisclosed fees.

That does not appear to be the end of the club's business, however, as the Hoops are now reportedly set to sign central defender Maik Nawrocki from Polish side Legia Warsaw in a deal worth £4m, according to some reports.

How good is Maik Nawrocki?

The 22-year-old titan enjoyed an excellent 2022/23 campaign and his statistics suggest that the potential is there for him to be an excellent centre-back for Celtic.

In fact, Rodgers could form a fearsome defensive duo by signing Nawrocki to play behind new recruit Kwon, who can also play in a holding role ahead of the Poland U21 international.

The Legia enforcer played 25 league matches last term and caught the eye with 1.3 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game for his side. Meanwhile, no Hoops centre-back made more than 0.9 tackles or 1.2 interceptions per outing during the Scottish Premiership season.

This suggests that the £4m-rated star, who was once hailed as a "revelation" by scout Jacek Kulig, could be an outstanding option for the Northern Irish tactician in that area of the pitch in terms of his ability to cut out opposition attacks with vital interventions to retrieve possession for the team.

Kwon is a player who has arrived at Parkhead with similar qualities as a defensive midfielder.

During the K League 2 campaign this year, the 22-year-old battler made 1.9 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per appearance over the course of 19 games.

No Celtic midfielder managed more than 1.5 tackles or one interception per match last season, which means that the former Busan IPark warrior could be an exceptional option for Rodgers to call upon as a number six.

His combative nature in the middle of the park could be crucial in big games, against Rangers and in Champions League matches, as the Hoops may not dominate possession as they do in regular Premiership games.

They averaged 72.5% possession throughout the 2022/23 league campaign, which shows that they had the majority of the ball, whereas they only averaged 44% possession in their European adventures.

This suggests that having players who have the quality to disrupt the opposition whilst also being able to win the ball back on a regular basis throughout games could be crucial to the club thriving in Champions League ties.

Celtic finished bottom of their group in the competition and failed to win any of their six matches, which is why the signing of Kwon and the potential addition of Nawrocki could be pivotal pieces of business this summer to strengthen the backbone of the side.

Opposition attackers could fear the two defensive enforcers as they both have the potential to be imposing figures for forwards to see as they attempt to run through the middle of the pitch.