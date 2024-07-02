Celtic and Brendan Rodgers are keen to add fresh blood to their ranks this summer, and may have found just their man as they line up a move for a former Premier League defender.

Concern at the back for Celtic

The retirement of Joe Hart has left the Scottish Premiership champions on the hunt for a new no.1 this summer, but there are also concerns in front of him.

Liam Scales has failed to impress during his time at Celtic Park despite playing for much of the campaign, while those behind him in the pecking order have done little to reverse their position in the squad and compete for a spot alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Though plenty of options are available to Rodgers on paper, with six centre-backs currently on the books at Celtic Park, there is a feeling that more quality is needed.

Defensive options for Rodgers Player Appearances last season Contract until Cameron Carter-Vickers 25 2029 Liam Scales 34 2028 Maik Nawrocki 10 2028 Gustaf Lagerbielke 7 2028 Stephen Welsh 10 2027 Yuki Kobayashi 3 2028

The club could now be set to address that as they make a move for a new option at the back.

Rodgers chases O'Shea

Now, it has emerged that Celtic have made an approach for Burnley defender Dara O'Shea, who was part of Vincent Kompany's relegated Clarets side last season.

The 25-year-old made 33 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals and grabbing four assists, but he was unable to keep his side above the drop zone and is set to spend the upcoming campaign in the Championship again.

O'Shea remains a popular figure in the Midlands despite swapping West Brom for Burnley 12 months ago in a £7m move, with Baggies boss Carlos Corberan eulogising about the centre-back upon his departure.

"I wish Dara success and happiness in his future career. He has been a very, very special player for this club," the West Brom head coach explained.

Signed just last summer, the defender still has three years left to run on his £20,000 a week deal at Turf Moor, but that is not stopping Celtic.

As per the Daily Record, the Bhoys "have made an approach" for O'Shea. Rodgers appears to be driving the move, with the defender "on his wanted list" ahead of the new season, though it is added that a "major bid" would be needed to prise him away from Lancashire.

There is also the added confusion over Burnley's next manager following Kompany's departure to Bayern Munich, with the current role vacant, and it is claimed to be "unlikely" any final decision will be made over O'Shea until a new man is in charge.

A move for O'Shea, even for the £7m that Burnley shelled out for him, would place him firmly in Celtic's top 10 record signings. But with fresh revenue from the Champions League incoming, it may not be as far fetched as it seems.