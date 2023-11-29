Highlights Celtic have made contact about signing an overseas forward in January.

The priority position for new signings is a goalkeeper.

Tiago Araujo, a left-winger, is one of the potential attacking candidates under consideration.

Celtic have made contact and several enquiries to discuss a deal to sign an overseas forward in January, according to a fresh report this week.

Celtic transfer targets

According to Football Insider, Brendan Rodgers is looking to secure three new signings during the upcoming window, and whilst he’s keen to strengthen his outfield ranks, the priority position is to recruit a goalkeeper between the sticks who could go on to become a long-term number one.

The Daily Record have reported that Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin is one of the options under serious consideration, but with regards to roles higher up the pitch, the name of a potential attacking candidate has emerged in the Scottish Premiership.

Estoril’s left-winger Tiago Araujo only put pen to paper at his club last summer from Benfica, where he’s made a total of 46 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Araujo statistics), and his impressive form has caught the eye at Parkhead.

Portugal’s former youth international still has two years remaining on his deal (Estoril contracts), but that hasn’t stopped the hierarchy from taking a bite at the cherry to see if they can reach an agreement for the services of the 22-year-old ahead of January.

Celtic keen on deal for Tiago Araujo

According to The Telegraph, Celtic are exploring a deal for Araujo, and with the opportunity to sign him for a bargain price up for grabs, this is a deal that they want to get over the line in the new year.

"Celtic are trying to seal a deal for Portuguese winger Tiago Araujo for the start of the January transfer window. Araujo, 22, has been playing for Estoril in the Primeira Liga this season as a left-back and left-sided midfielder, alerting the Scottish champions with his performances after moving from Benfica 18 months ago.

"He has been the subject of enquiries from Celtic, who are looking at a deal worth around £4million to land the former Portugal Under-21 international."

Araujo's "flamboyant" style would delight Parkhead

Despite operating as a left-back more times than any other position since the start of his career, Araujo is also capable of playing in the midfield and higher up on the left and right flanks as a winger, so his versatility would make him a great option to have at Celtic.

Sponsored by Adidas, the left-footed ace has posted 23 contributions (12 assists and 11 goals) in 122 appearances following his arrival on the professional scene, and he possesses a constant desire to create as many chances as possible in the final third.

Tiago Araujo's Style Of Play Plays the ball off the ground often Likes to cross Likes to play long balls Does not dive into tackles (Data via WhoScored)

Rodgers’ target has recorded 46 crosses over the course of the current campaign which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Estoril statistics), highlighting what a standout performer he is when it comes to whipping balls into the opposition’s area.

As described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Araujo is a “flamboyant” player for his varied skillset up and down the left side of the pitch, so there’s no doubt that he could be an exciting signing for the manager should he put pen to paper in January.