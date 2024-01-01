Celtic will be keen to build on their Scottish Premiership campaign and have now made an approach to try and bring a defender into the building in January, according to a report.

Celtic derby day delight sets up January window...

In what was billed by some as a must-win clash in the context of their title hopes, Celtic saw off Rangers at Parkhead in front of a raucous home crowd as goals from Paulo Bernardo and Kyogo Furuhashi cancelled out James Tavernier's late reply from a free-kick for the visitors.

Speaking to media post-match, Brendan Rodgers responded to recent suggestions from some within Scottish footballing circles that had doubted the Hoops' title credentials, stating:

"Over my two spells here I’ve worked against five Rangers managers and every time Rangers 'were coming'. Every time at some point. So for me, it’s it’s normal."

Nonetheless, the Northern Irishman will know that Phillipe Clement's side will throw everything at trying to sway the destination of the Scottish top-flight crown, making January an important month for everyone concerned with Celtic.

Citing his need for new reinforcements, Rodgers said in an interview last month: "We want to bring in quality, especially at the top end of the field. That’s hopefully something that we can hope to resolve in the next couple of windows. We need to add quality. That’s the glaring thing that stands out within the squad. If we can have players available and add to that then we can go again and push forward."

Now, it appears that the Hoops have made a move for an experienced defender who could help to offer some valuable squad depth, according to a report.

Celtic make Scott McKenna approach

According to PLZ Soccer, Celtic have approached Nottingham Forest regarding defender Scott McKenna by making a tentative enquiry, therefore initiating contact with the Premier League outfit and the Scotland international's entourage over his possible availability.

Scott McKenna's Premier League statistics - 2023/24 (Sofascore) Clearances per game 5.0 Total duels won 5.2 (79%) Aerial duels won 4.0 (87%) Accurate passes in own half 18.2 (87%) Average match rating 6.94/10 Appearances 5

In their Glasgow Derby victory over Rangers, Stephen Welsh was withdrawn and replaced by Maik Nawrocki and Cameron Carter-Vickers was ruled out until after the winter break in the build-up to the fixture, stretching Rodgers' options at centre-back to the limit.

Dubbed a "good athlete" by former teammate Barry Robson, McKenna is no stranger to Rodgers, who is a known admirer of his qualities after persistently trying to sign him during his first spell at Parkhead.

Now said to be frozen out at Nottingham Forest alongside teammate Joe Worrall, the 27-year-old could be a financially advantageous arrival for Celtic if he is to return to the Scottish Premiership in January, given that he is out of contract at the East Midlands-based side this summer, making this one to watch.