Celtic are believed to have agreed a deal to sign a 22-year-old player with a "great attitude", according to a new update from Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

Celtic transfer news

It has to be a slow start to the summer at Parkhead when it comes to transfers, but reinforcements should come in over the next few weeks or even days. In goal, Kasper Schmeichel is on the verge of moving to the Hoops, replacing the similarly experienced Joe Hart following his retirement at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha has emerged as another target, with talks taking place with the 23-year-old's agent over a move. He scored seven goals and registered five assists in the Jupiler Pro League, showing the type of end product he could bring to Brendan Rodgers' squad.

Another report has suggested that Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo is another option to come in as Schmeichel's deputy, as he potentially looks for a chance to enjoy more regular football away from Villa Park.

Talks are also ongoing regarding a permanent move for striker Adam Idah, with the Norwich City man scoring eight goals in 15 appearances in the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24 on loan at Celtic, of which only five were starts. Now, another similar rumour has emerged over the signing of another player.

Celtic agree £3.5m deal to sign player with "great attitude"

Taking to X, Joseph claimed that Celtic have agreed a £3.5m deal with Benfica to sign Paulo Bernardo on a permanent deal, with personal terms hopefully sorted in the near future:

This is brilliant news for Celtic, considering what a popular figure Bernardo proved to be during his temporary stint at Parkhead last season. He made 22 appearances in the league, scoring and assisting three times apiece, and he also averaged 1.3 tackles per game in the competition. Meanwhile, Rodgers has shown his admiration for him in the past, saying:

"For Paulo it was good. He’s such a mature player for a young player. He’s always had a great attitude at training. He’s played in a lot of big games. But he had a wee bit of everything today - he had a wee bit of dig, put his foot in, passed the ball and made runs into the box."

At 22, Bernardo represents both a current starter and one for the future, and snapping him up for a number of years to come can only be seen as a positive for Celtic, with the hope being that he grows into an even more formidable player over time.