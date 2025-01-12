Celtic have now made contact over a deal for an "exciting" forward who could be brought in to replace Kyogo Furuhashi this month, according to a report.

Furuhashi catching the eye at Celtic

Furuhashi has been one of the Hoops' top performers for a number of years now, and he has continued to impress this season, picking up eight goals and three assists in 20 Scottish Premiership outings.

As such, the Japan international has started to attract attention from elsewhere, with a report from last month revealing that MLS side Atlanta United were preparing a £10m bid, having first made their interest clear last summer.

Brendan Rodgers' side are in an extremely strong position to win the Scottish Premiership title yet again, with rivals Rangers recently slipping up against Hibernian and Dundee, despite winning the derby at Ibrox earlier in the month.

As such, the Celtic manager may not feel too many changes are necessary this winter, but a plan is now in place for if Kyogo departs Parkhead.

According to a report from The Express, the Hoops are looking to revamp their attacking options, and they have now identified an ideal replacement for the Japanese forward.

Contact has been made with Mathias Kvistgaarden's camp since the January transfer window opened, with Kyogo's future still in doubt amid the interest from Atlanta United.

Celtic are unlikely to make a move for Kvistgaarden this month, unless Kyogo departs the club, but he is well liked by key figures at Parkhead, who have now been tracking him for 18 months.

Brondby are keen to keep hold of the forward until the end of the season, as he has been in fantastic form, but a January move is not out of the question, should a suitable offer be tabled, amid growing interest from clubs in England and Germany.

Kvistgaarden impressing in Denmark

The 22-year-old has been in fine form in Denmark this season, weighing in with 10 goals and four assists in 15 league outings, so it is clear to see why the Hoops are so keen on a move.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded the Dane as an "exciting" talent in the past, and his performances in his home country indicate he could be ready to take the next step in his career by moving to Parkhead.

However, it would be a shame to see Kyogo leave the club, given how big a part the forward has played in Celtic's success over the past few years, but he will be turning 30 in just over a week's time, and it is important that Rodgers plans for the future.

As such, Celtic should continue to monitor Kvistgaarden's performances between now and the end of the season to make sure he would be a suitable replacement for the number 8, who will be a very tough act to follow.